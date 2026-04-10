Emmanuel Okoye: Cal's Most Intriguing Football Player

Two numbers to digest regarding Emmanuel Okoye: 45.5-inch vertical leap; 11-foot, 6-inch broad jump.

Okoye has mind-blowing athleticism. But his football game experience is virtually non-existence.

So you can only imagine the potential this Nigerian specimen has, but we don’t know whether he will ever be close to the football player his potential suggests he could be.

Okoye is just a redshirt sophomore so he has time to develop, assuming he remains at Cal and the Bears coaches can mold that raw athleticism into a dominating defensive end.

He is, in a word, intriguing.

Getting back to the numbers. Okoye claims his best vertical leap was 45.5 inches. For context, the best vertical leap for a defensive end at the 2026 NFL Combine was 41 inches. In fact, the Combine record for a vertical leap at any position is 46 inches, accomplished in 2005 by defensive back Gerald Sensabaugh. That’s just a half-inch better than Okoye’s best.

Okoye also claims that his best broad jump was 11 feet, 6 inches.

“I know I could do more; that was just the last one I did,” Okoye said.

Well, 11-6 is three inches better than any player at any position did at the 2026 Combine and seven inches better than any defensive end.

But apply that to the fact that in his three years at Tennessee his total statistical line consists of one assisted tackle. He did not play at all as a true freshman, and missed his second season with an injury, and played sparingly last season before transferring.

Nonetheless there is reason for optimism about his future when you consider he is still learning the game.

He was a basketball player in Nigeria when he was introduced to football at the age of 17 in 2022.

Asked what he knew about football at that time, Okoye chuckled and said quietly, “Nothing.”

“The first time I saw a football was, I think, 2022,” he said. “The only thing I knew about football was Odell Beckham Jr. He had the one-hand catch, and I saw it on posters. That was it. . . . I didn’t know much.”

Odell Beckham's one-handed catch in 2014 | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Osi Umenyiore saw football potential in Okoye, invited him to The Uprise camp where athletes are evaluated, and Okoye participated in NFL Africa’s camp in Ghana in 2022.

Despite that limited exposure and experience, Okoye was rated a four-star prospect for the class of 2023 because of his athleticism, and he received offers from Georgia, Mississippi, Texas Tech, USC, Nebraska and Tennessee as well as Cal.

But there was a question: What position should he play?

A guy with that kind of athleticism and size (6-foot-5, 240 pounds) is put in one of two positions – tight end or defensive end (edge). Tennessee tried him at both, and he didn’t distinguish himself at either position, although missing the entire 2024 season because of injury sustained in fall camp that year stalled his progress.

So now he is at Cal as an edge, trying to find playing time during spring ball at a position in which returning starter Jayden Wayne and two other transfers -- Justin Beadle from Louisville and Solomon Williams from Texas A&M – seem to have a head start at a starting edge position.

But keep an eye on Okoye, who is still adapting to his situation in this country after being “discovered” in Africa four years ago.

“I would say every aspect of my life has changed,” he said.