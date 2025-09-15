Cal Sports Report

ESPN Projection Should Have Cal Fans Excited

The Bears are 3-0 and Bill Connelly says it will take an upset to knock them off anytime soon

Jeff Faraudo

Cal students enjoy a victory
Cal students enjoy a victory / Photo by D. Ross Cameron, Imagn Images
In this story:

Bill Connelly of ESPN published rankings of all 39 FBS teams that are still unbeaten, a list that, obviously, includes Cal.

The Bears reside at No. 33 on his list, one spot behind Rutgers and one spot ahead of Navy. All three have 3-0 records, as does Oregon, which sits atop the rankings, followed by Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M and Miami.

But the ranking isn’t the most interesting aspect of what Connelly had to say about the Bears. 

This is what got my attention: 

“It will take an upset to knock freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and the Golden Bears off this list: After Saturday night's upset-that-didn't-look-like-an-upset over Minnesota, they're projected favorites in each of their next six games.”

Favorites in their next six games.

Yes, he qualified that by saying the Bears are “projected” to be favored in those half-dozen game. Outcomes of games along the way will impact that, of course.

Still . . . 

First, who are those six opponents?

Sept. 20 at San Diego State (1-1)

Sept. 27 at Boston College (1-2)

Oct. 4 vs. Duke (1-2)

Oct. 17 vs. North Carolina (2-1)

Oct, 24 at Virginia Tech (0-3)

Nov. 1 vs. Virginia (2-1)

We do know the Bears are 12.5-point favorites on the road against a San Diego State team that beat Stony Brook 42-0 but lost to a Washington State team that just got demolished 59-10 at North Texas,

This is the first game this season where Cal is rated the favorite (there was no betting line on the game vs. FCS Texas Southern).

The 27-14 win over Minnesota changed how a lot of folks, including those in Las Vegas, view the Bears. And, apparently, Bill Connelly.

Beyond that, one voter in the coaches poll placed the Bears at No. 25 on his ballot this week, putting them in a tie for 44th in those rankings.

Being favored in a game doesn’t guarantee a victory. But imagine if Cal could win all six of those after its 3-0 start. Yeah, that’s a 9-0 record, something the Golden Bears have not sculpted since 1950 — 75 years ago! 

Do we expect it to happen? Sorry folks, but no. 

Is it progress that the topic is even out there? Absolutely.

