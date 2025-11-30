Cal vs. No. 21 SMU Thread: Bears Try To Lock Up Winning Season
Cal begins the post-Justin Wilcox era today when the Bears face No. 21 SMU in their regular-season finale. Kickoff is 5 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
The Bears (6-5, 3-4 ACC) can clinch their first winning season since 2019 with an upset of the Mustangs (8-3, 6-1), who are tied with Virginia for first place in the conference standings. A win also would give Cal is first non-losing conference record since 2009.
Cal will be under the direction the rest of this season -- today and in its undetermined bowl game -- of interim head coach Nick Rolovich. The 46-year-old was promoted from senior offensive analyst after general manager Ron Rivera fired nine-year coach Justin Wilcox.
In the video at the top, Rivera provides a revealing answer to what he's looking to learn from today.
SMU will be a challenge. The Mustangs can clinch a spot in the ACC championship game for the second year in a row with a victory today. They are 25th in the CFP rankings, No. 21 according to the AP Top-25. SMU is a 13.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings.
Check back for updates we will provide throughout the evening.
In the meantime, some pre-game readng reading:
Our thorough preview of this evening's game
Is Tosh Lupoi too obvious for Cal to bypass?
Cal will be without two key receivers against SMU
Nick Rolovich embaces his second chance at Cal
Cal seems undervalued according to ESPN's ranking of jobs
SMU beat writer answer five questions about Cal's next opponent
Cal upsets No. 18 UCLA in basketball
Cal QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele will factor into coach search
GM Ron Rivera explains his plan for finding Cal's next coach