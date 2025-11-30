Cal Sports Report

Cal vs. No. 21 SMU Thread: Bears Try To Lock Up Winning Season

The visiting Mstangs are seeking a return trip to the ACC championship game

Jeff Faraudo

SMU beat Cal 38-6 last season in Dallas
SMU beat Cal 38-6 last season in Dallas / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cal begins the post-Justin Wilcox era today when the Bears face No. 21 SMU in their regular-season finale. Kickoff is 5 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

The Bears (6-5, 3-4 ACC) can clinch their first winning season since 2019 with an upset of the Mustangs (8-3, 6-1), who are tied with Virginia for first place in the conference standings. A win also would give Cal is first non-losing conference record since 2009.

Cal will be under the direction the rest of this season -- today and in its undetermined bowl game -- of interim head coach Nick Rolovich. The 46-year-old was promoted from senior offensive analyst after general manager Ron Rivera fired nine-year coach Justin Wilcox.

In the video at the top, Rivera provides a revealing answer to what he's looking to learn from today.

SMU will be a challenge. The Mustangs can clinch a spot in the ACC championship game for the second year in a row with a victory today. They are 25th in the CFP rankings, No. 21 according to the AP Top-25. SMU is a 13.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings.

Check back for updates we will provide throughout the evening.

In the meantime, some pre-game readng reading:

Our thorough preview of this evening's game

Is Tosh Lupoi too obvious for Cal to bypass?

Cal will be without two key receivers against SMU

Nick Rolovich embaces his second chance at Cal

Cal seems undervalued according to ESPN's ranking of jobs

SMU beat writer answer five questions about Cal's next opponent

Cal upsets No. 18 UCLA in basketball

Cal QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele will factor into coach search

GM Ron Rivera explains his plan for finding Cal's next coach

Published
Jeff Faraudo
JEFF FARAUDO

Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics. 

Home/Football