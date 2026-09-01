Ex-Cal Players' NFL Moves, Including Ashtyn Davis' Return to 49ers

A number of former Cal players who were released or waived from NFL rosters on Sunday have made alternative moves.

Most joined practice squads for the teams that cut them, but the most significant move was made by safety Ashtyn Davis. He was released by the 49ers on Sunday, and on Monday he was re-signed by the 49ers to a one-year contract. Davis was added to the roster while linebacker Nick Martin and cornerback Nate Hobbs were put on the injured list.

Wide receiver Jacob De Jesus has not made other arrangements after being wained by the Chiefs on Sunday, but reports suggest he's strong candidate to join the Chiefs' practice squad.

Here are the moves made by other ex-Cal players who were cut Sunday:

Cornerback Brent "Paco" Austin joined the Denver Broncos' practice squad. This ends any thoughts that he might try to return to college for a fifth season.

Defensive lineman TJ Bollers was added to the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad.

Linebacker Jackson Sirmon was signed to the New Orleans Saints practice squad.

Offensive lineman Jake Curhan was added to the Carolina Panthers practice squad.

Safety Daniel Scott joined the Indianapolis Colts practice squad.

In case you're wondering former Cal and Oklahoma running back Jaydn Ott was added to the Chiefs practice squad.

Safety Patrick McMorris and defensive end Cameron Goode have not made a move since being released Sunday, but there's a good chance they will wind up on practice squads too.

NFL teams can add up to 16 players for their practice squads, outside the 53-man roster. The practice squad players can practice with the team and can be called up to the active roster in the event of an injury to a roster player.

A number of NFL stars started their pro careers on the practice squad, and that includes three Hall of Famers -- quarterback Kurt Warner, linebacker James Harrison and offensive tackle Jason Peters.

Two former Cal players -- linebacker Lorenzo Alexander and kicker Giorgio Tavecchio -- started on practice squads before carving out NFL careers. Alexander, who is now an assistant coach on the Cal staff, played 13 NFL seasons and was named to two Pro Bowls. Tavecchio played in two NFL seasons and was 21-for-26 on field goals.

Former Cal wide receiver Chad Hansn spent time on the practice squads of the Titans, Broncos and Texans before catching five passes for 101 yards in a 2020 game for Houston.