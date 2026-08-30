Jacob De Jesus, Brent Austin, Ashtyn Davis Among Ex-Cal Players Released in NFL Cutdown

A number of former Cal players made it all the way to the final cutdown day on Sunday. A few borderline ex-Golden Bears made their teams' rosters, but none of the nine former Cal stars who were truly on the bubble were able make their teams' 53-player rosters. They might still catch on to another team, although most will try to latch on to practice squads.

Here is a rundown of 12 former Cal players who were considered borderline cases to make their NFL teams, and where they stand after Sunday's cutdown:

Hezekiah Masses, made Raiders' 53-man roster

Masses, a cornerback and the only Cal player taken in the 2026 NFL draft (fifth round), made the Raiders' 53-man roster, but there was never any doubt that he would. The question is whether he can break into the Raiders starting lineup at some point this season, although he is unlikely be a starter in the opener.

Brent Austin, released by Broncos

The most interesting player is cornerback Brent "Paco" Austin, who was trying to make the Broncos' roster as an undrafted free agent. He was among the Broncos' final cuts on Sunday, but he may have a choice to make. Based on recent court rulings, Austin would have an opportunity to return to a college team. However, the four power conferences -- ACC, Big Ten, SEC and Big 12 -- have all banned players from returning to college after joining a pro team.

It remains to be seen whether the the court rulings will supercede the conference's rules, but Austin could challenge that. He could return to Cal, but after general manager Ron Rivera announced his vehement objection to the ruling that allow a few pro players to return to college this year, it seems unlikely the Bears would try to get Austin back.

Jacob De Jesus, released by Chiefs

De Jesus was also trying to make a roster as an undrafted free agent, and he made it to the final day before he was released. He is a wide receiver, but his best chance to make the Chiefs' roster was as a punt returner. He did all right in that capacity in the preseason, but the Chiefs already had a standout punt returner in Nikko Remigio, a former Cal and Fresno State standout.

De Jesus' height of 5-foot-6 probably had something to do with his failure to make the team, despite his Cal-record 107 receptions for the Bears in 2025.

Jackson Sirmon, waived by Saints

Sirmon's 11 tackles in one preseason game as well as having his father, Peter Sirmon, as the Saints linebackers coach seemed to give linebacker Sirmon a shot at making an opening-game roster for the first time.

It didn't happen. He has played in one NFL game, which came last season for the New York Jets.,

Ashtyn Davis, released by 49ers

Davis' release comes as a mild surprise because he has started 34 games in his six-year NFL career, and 49ers needed help at safety. But the 49ers opted to keep just four safeties, and Malik Mustapha is expected to return from an injury for the opener. Davis should be able to join another NFL team.

Patrick McMorris, released by 49ers

McMorris was battling Davis and several other players for a roster spot at safety, and was always a longshot. Injuries have hurt his pro career, and his only regular-season experience was six games for the Dolphins in 2024.

Cameron Goode, waived by the Dolphins

Goode fell short of making the Dolphins' regular-season roster for the fourth straight year. With 37 games of NFL experience he might find another team that will sign him.

Daniel Scott, waived by the Colts

Scott, a safety, was a sentimental favorite to make the team. After being a a fifth-round pick by the Colts in 2023, he had his first two NFL seasons wiped out by injuries, then made the Indianapolis' roster to start the 2025 season, only to suffer a season-ending injury in the fourth game.

TJ Bollers, released by Jaguars

Defensive lineman Bollers was another player who went undrafted in the 2026 NFL draft, but made it through much of the preseason before being released.

Jake Curhan, released by Panthers

Curhan was re-signed by the Panthers in early August, but he didn't make the regular-season roster. He has played 52 NFL games, including 12 starts in his five-year NFL career, so he might get signed by another team.

Marcus Harris, made Titans' 53-man roster

There was never any doubt Harris would make the Tennessee roster this season; in fact, he is likely to be the Titans' starting nickel back.

The surprise came last year, when Harris made the Titans' roster after being a sixth-round pick in the 2025 draft and ended up starting five games..

Jake Tonges, made 49ers' 53-man roster

Tonges' place on the regular-season roster was never in doubt after the significant contributions he made last season. The Niners kept four tight ends.