Ex-Cal Safety Daniel Scott Suffers Season-Ending Torn Achilles
Former Cal safety Daniel Scott has begun his NFL career with a ridiculous run of bad luck.
Scott, who was taken in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts, missed all of his rookie season when he suffered a torn ACL during preseason Organized Team Activities (OTAs). And now he will miss the 2024 season after suffering a torn Achilles last week in OTAs.
Scott just can’t get his pro career started, suffering two of the most severe football injuries, both of which ended his season, before he even got to preseason camp. He had recovered from his ACL injury, and there was optimism that he would make an impact in 2024. But then the Achilles injury occurred.
He was placed on injured reserve with virtually no chance to play this season for the Colts. It remains to be seen whether he can recover sufficiently to compete for a roster spot in 2025.
Scott, 25, came into the NFL with five years of collegiate experience at Cal. He finished with 207 tackles, seven interceptions and three forced fumbles. Scott then impressed scouts with his strong showing in the 2023 NFL Combine.
Because of his special team experience in college, he was expected to make an immediate impact with the Colts on special teams and perhaps get playing time on defense. Indianapolis' secondary has not been productive in recent years, and Scott was drafted with that in mind.
The Colts safeties include Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow and Marcel Dabo. Scott will have to watch them from the sidelines.
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport