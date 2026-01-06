Six Non-Playoff Teams This Year That Could Make the NFL Postseason Next Season
The 2025-26 NFL playoff field is set, and it's already shaping up to be an interesting one this year. For starters, we have Jacksonville in the dance for the first time since 2022 after first-year head coach Liam Coen led his Jags to an unexpected 13–4 campaign. Then, we have the Seahawks sitting atop the NFC with former journeyman Sam Darnold under center, and the Broncos leading the AFC with second-year QB Bo Nix leading the way. Meanwhile, the Patriots are back, the Steelers won their division, and the Bears are looking better than ever.
All that to say, it's a Joe Burrow-, Lamar Jackson-, and - Patrick Mahomes-less field no one could have seen coming when they made their predictions back in September. So with that same spirit of possibility in mind, let's identify six teams that missed out on a berth who could theoretically make an appearance in the postseason next year, should all go according to plan. (And for brevity's sake, let's just assume the Chiefs are in again once Patrick Mahomes returns from his ACL tear.)
The obvious picks
Detroit Lions
If a few things were different, the Lions would have been in the playoffs this year, too. And let's be honest—who among us wouldn't have wanted that? Pretty much everyone loves what Dan Campbell has done with the team in his tenure, and barring some huge backslide, the team will definitely make a deep run sometime soon here. In the meantime, they'll just have to hope they can keep everyone healthy enough to do so, and that perhaps their NFC North divisional contenders take a few steps back over the offseason.
Baltimore Ravens
At this point, the Ravens falling short when it really matters has become somewhat of a punchline. But with Lamar Jackson under center, they will always have a chance. Yes, this was a season marred by weird offensive play (why not get Derrick Henry the ball earlier?), poor defensive performance, and injuries. But if all that is fixed next season, there's no reason not to expect the Ravens to make a run at at least a wild-card berth, especially because they have made the playoffs six times in the last eight campaigns (including 2024).
Cincinnati Bengals
Things get much more complicated here if both the Steelers and the Ravens look good in 2026, but it's also true that the Bengals' offense has the pieces to make a much-desired playoff run, as well. One of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and two of the best receivers? What could go wrong? Well, maybe the offensive line. Or perhaps the defense. Or maybe the coaching. Well, O.K., I guess a lot could go wrong. But these star players for sure have chips on their shoulders after missing out on the postseason three years in a row; so long as their attitude remains right, they could absolutely right the ship. Plus, maybe the front office could use their early-ish draft pick to help fix some of the team's needy spots.
The sneaky contenders
Indianapolis Colts
Before they went on a seven-game losing streak, the Colts looked like bona fide Super Bowl contenders. But some bad luck, plus an injury to redeemed QB Daniel Jones, threw them right off the road, derailing what would have been an excellent way of honoring late owner Jim Irsay.
The AFC South is looking much more competitive than usual with the new-look Jaguars and defense-fueled Texans on the rise, but if Indy can get its act together for the fall, stud running back Jonathan Taylor, Jones, and some young talent in the QB room could earn them at least a wild-card berth come January 2027. And wouldn't that be fun if so?
New Orleans Saints
Are the Saints ... back? Yes, they finished last in the cursed NFC South. But rookie quarterback Tyler Shough proved himself the QB1 of the future and the team won five of its last eight games, imbuing some much-needed life into a floundering franchise. Many of those late wins were against non-playoff teams, so we have to take that into account. But first-year coach Kellen Moore is clearly getting something right. It would be great to see this squad in the playoffs next year, which would mark their first appearance since the 2020 season.
Washington Commanders
In one of the bigger disappointments of the year, the Commanders were unable to replicate the success of their 2024 season, when the team unexpectedly advanced to the NFC championship game on the heels of rookie Jayden Daniels. Much of this year's failure had to do with repeated injuries to the second-year QB, so it stands to reason that things could be different if he stays healthy for the full 2026 campaign. Plus, the front office will be picking in the top 10 of the 2026 draft, meaning a strong addition could be coming their way.
That said, the team is parting ways with both of its coordinators, so maybe it's not as cut and dry as that. Or maybe whoever they hire as replacements will be the extra spark the team needs.