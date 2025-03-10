Ex-Cal Stars Camryn Bynum, Patrick Mekari Agree to Rich Free-Agent Deals
Two former Cal standouts who were free agents this year have found new NFL homes that will be paying them well.
Former Golden Bears cornerback Cam Bynum, who has been a starting safety for the Vikings the past three season, has agreed to a four-year, $60 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts, according to the Indianapolis Star.
Mekari, who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent after his college career at Cal, agreed to a three-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars that is worth $37.5 million, including $20 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.
Bynum, 26, has started all 17 regular-season games each of the past three season for Minnesota after being a fourth-round selection in the 2021 NFL draft.
He has eight career interceptions, including three in 2024, and is known for his end zone celebrations as much as for his production.
Bynum played for a Vikings team that reached the playoffs the past two seasons, and now joins a Colts swqad that was 8-9 last season was one of the NFL’s worst defensive teams.
Mekari, 27, started all 17 games for the Ravens this past season, and he played 90 percent of Baltimore’s offensive snaps.
His appeal is his versatility. He has started games at center, guard and tackle in the NFL since being signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2019.
After playing for a Super Bowl contender the past few years, Mekari heads to a Jacksonville team that went 4-13 last season. The Jaguars ranked in the bottom half of the league in both passing offense and rushing offense. He will be asked to pass-protect for Trevor Lawrence, who struggled last season, throwing 11 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.
Recent articles:
Seven former Cal players are NFL free agents
Cal alum Collin Morikawa lets Palmer Invitational title slip away
What has happened to Max Homa?