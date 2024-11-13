Fernando Mendoza Named National Manning Award QB of the Week -- Again
Thanks to strong voting support by the Cal community, Golden Bears quarterback Fernando Mendoza was named the Manning Award quarterback of the week for the second time in three weeks.
Mendoza was one of eight quarterbacks across the nation who were nominated for the weekly award.
Mendoza went 40-for-56 for a career-high 385 yards, two touchdowns and one intercepion in Cal's 46-36 victory over Wake Forest on the road on Saturday. He threw 40 passes in the first half, and that was the most passes attempted in the first half by any FBS team this season. In fact, it was only the fourth time in the past 10 years that an FBS team had attempted 40 passes or more in the first half against an FBS opponent. Mendoza completed 30 of those 40 first-half passes.
Mendoza was also the national Manning Award quarterback of the week after the Bears' 44-7 victory over Oregon State on October 26. In that game Mendoza completed 27-of-36 passes for for 364 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. The 364 passing yards were a career high for Mendoza before he broke it in his next game. (Cal had a bye beween the games against Oregon State and Wake Forest.)
The other seven quarerbacks nominated this week based on their performances this past weekend were Quinn Ewers of Texas, Shadeur Sanders of Colorado, Dillon Gabriel of Oregon, Jalen Milroe of Alabama, Jalon Daniels of Kansas, Skyler Locklear of UTEP and Katin Houser of East Carolina.
So there were some elite college quarterbacks in that group, and Mendoza was the only one from the ACC. The winner was determined by online voting of the fans, and apparently Cal supporters came out in big numbers to vote for Mendoza.
