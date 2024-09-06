Former Cal QB Sam Jackson V Gives Edge to New Team Auburn
Auburn players and fans lost their minds a little last season over pre-game remarks made by Cal running back Jaydn Ott.
"There's a lot of focus on the name Auburn," Ott said in sort of a pep talk to his teammates. "But what I see on film is not really in comparison to what their name is. I just want to get into my guys' heads that a name doesn't mean anything.”
Auburn got the last word by beating the Bears 14-10 at Berkeley, and Ott’s words apparently remain bulletin-board material in the Tigers’ team room.
But Cal may derive a little motivation from comments made this week by Sam Jackson V, who played quarterback for Cal in last year’s game but is now a backup wide receiver for the Tigers.
Asked by reporters at Auburn about Cal’s defense, here’s what Jackson said:
“They’re a pretty fundamentally sound team, they’re going to play hard, they’re going to be in the right positions. I just don’t think their guys will match up against our guys.”
Jackson also had a message for Ott, who rushed for 78 yards and Cal’s only touchdown in the game last season:
“I got to let him know it’s real over here, so he’s got to be prepared for that.
“Being on the other side, now I kind of see what it’s really like. Obviously, it’s the SEC. But this is a great program, a powerhouse.”
Jackson, who caught a 37-yard touchdown pass in Auburn’s 73-3 win over Alabama A&M last week, said the chance to play against Cal “means a little more to me just because of the situation and what happened at Cal.”
Pressed to explain what he meant, Jackson said, “It was more like I wish I could have had another opportunity. Not saying they didn’t give me another opportunity. I just had to be smart about what I did.
“What was the next move? ‘Cause the ultimate end goal is to play in the NFL. I just didn’t know if my future there would take me there. Not because of the team but just because of the situation like I was saying.”
Jackson said leaving Cal was “bittersweet,” calling the opportunity to play at Auburn the chance to “be a part of something bigger than myself.”
But he also said, “It wasn’t like I was mad at the program or mad at any of the coaches. It was just like God had a different plan for me.”
Cal coach Justin Wilcox and Jackson’s former teammates said Jackson has their full support.
“He’s a dynamic athlete and we did have discussions at the end of last year about him wanting to play wideout. We were very open to that and understood that might be a great option,” Wilcox said. “He chose to go a different direction and we wish Sam well.
“I want nothing but good things for Sam. I hope everything plays out in his favor, other than this game.”
Mendoza, who is dueling North Texas transfer Chandler Rogers for Cal’s full-time starting role, is also a fan of Jackson.
“I’m watching the tape in their Alabama A&M game and Sam got a really nice touchdown over two defenders. I was like, `All right, Sam, let’s go!’ “ Mendoza said. “And although we played the same position last year we were still really good friends and he supported me all the way throughout the season.
“I really hope to see him after the game. Sam’s a great guy and I’m rooting for him.”
Jackson, who came to Cal before last season as a transfer from TCU, was the Bears’ opening-day starter against North Texas. But Jackson got banged up in the 58-21 victory and did not start the next week against Auburn.
That assignment went to another transfer, Ben Finley, who was replaced by Jackson midway through the second quarter with the Bears trailing 7-3. Cal drove 65 yards for a touchdown on Jackson’s first series but the Bears didn’t score again and Jackson finished 14 for 27 for 129 yards with two interceptions.
Jackson started in Week 3, came off the bench for Finley in Week 4, and played the entire game in Week 5 vs. Arizona State.
A week later, the Bears gave the ball to Mendoza, a redshirt freshman who was the starter for the rest of the year. Jackson, still beat up, did not play again before opting to transfer after the season.
Asked what he misses most about Berkeley, Jackson said, “Probably my teammates, the guys I lived in the house with. I had a great bond with those guys.”
He was one of those guys a year ago, but no more,
“Auburn had struggles against us last year. But I think this year’s going to be much different,” he said.
Jackson believes the Tigers have an edge in the matchup of Cal’s defense against Auburn’s rebuilt wide receiver corps, led by five-star freshman recruit Cam Coleman and Penn State transfer KeAndre Lambert-Smith.
“Just watching that film, getting a couple looks at them . . . they play a lot of man, which I think they’d be crazy (to do) with the room that we have,” Jackson said.
“Don’t get me wrong, they’ve got some ballers on defense. That defense is pretty stout.”