Friday Updated Cal-SMU Injury Report: Some Good News for Bears

The Friday updated injury report for Cal's Saturday's game against 23rd-ranked SMU provided some good news and some bad news for the Bears.

Cal (3-4, 2-2 ACC) is likely to have its two best wide receivers available for Saturday's game against the Mustangs (5-1, 3-1 ACC). Chase Hendricks, who leads the Bears in receptions with 39, has been healthy all week and there was no doubt he would play against SMU.

The question was Ian Strong, who has 28 catches for 396 yards this season. He missed last week's game with an injury and he was listed as questionable this week on injury reports on Wednesday and Thursday. However, his status was upgraded to probable on Friday, which means he is likely to be available against SMU.

However, three other Cal wide receivers who would get playing time -- Cooper Perry (eight catches, 111 yards), Jordan King (11 catches, 108 yards) and Mark Hamper (five catches, 60 yards) -- have been downgraded from their questionable listing on Thursday to doubtful on Friday. Those three receivers are unlikely to play against the Mustangs, which could mean more playing time for wide receiver Kyion Grayes and freshman Tyree Sams.

At least Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who is expected to get the start Saturday even though coach Tosh Lupoi has not officially named a starter, probably will have his top two receiving targets available.

The offensive line also got a boost when starting guard Sioape Vatikani, who was listed as questionable on Wednesday and Thursday, was listed as probable on Friday. So he is likely to play, but starting center Bastian Swinney, the leader of the Bears' offensive line, has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful on Friday. Offensive tackle Jimothy Lewis Jr., who has started two games this season, has also been downgraded to doubtful, so he and Swinney are unlikely to play against the Mustangs.

On the Bears' defensive line, defensive tackle Jericho Johnson has been upgraded to probable, so the 345-pound Johnson will probably be available to provide a force in the middle up front.

As reported earlier in the week, running back Adam Mohammed, running back Carter Vargas, tight end Dorian Thomas and defensive lineman Nate Burrell have declared out for the Bears this week.

The most significant change for SMU is that standout safety Ahmaad Moses has been declared out for this week's game. He has not played this season but he was hoping to regain eligibility based on some pending legal decisions.

Cal-SMU Preview

Friday Cal injury report | The ACC

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