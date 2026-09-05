Best College Football Prop Bets Today for Week 1 (Bet on Trey'Dez Green to Score a Touchdown)

Strap in, folks. We have an absolutely loaded slate of college football games set to take place across the country today. You can find my favorite bets in my Best Bets article, but here we're going to focus on player props.

Remember, player props aren't available in every state, but if you live in one that allows them, take a look at three that I think have plenty of value for today's games.

Best College Football Prop Bets Today

Maddux Madsen OVER 175.5 Passing Yards (-114) via FanDuel

Trey'Dez Green Anytime Touchdown (+130) via DraftKings

Ian Strong OVER 62.5 Receiving Yards (-114) via DraftKings

Boise State vs. Oregon Prop Bet

Pick: Maddux Madsen OVER 175.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Don't be surprised if the Oregon defense takes a small step back this season after being one of the best units in college football a year ago. Their star defensive coordinator left the program to become the head coach at California, leaving some question marks about their efficiency this season.

Maddux Madsen is back for another year with Boise State after throwing for 2,334 yards and 18 touchdowns a year ago. With Boise State likely trailing in this game, he'll have to take to the air in the second half to try to keep the Broncos within reach.

Clemson vs. LSU Prop Bet

Pick: Trey'Dez Green Anytime Touchdown (+130)

Trey'Dez Green enters the 2026 season as arguably the best tight end in college football. He already scored seven touchdowns for LSU a year ago, and now he's likely to be a focal point of the Tigers' offense. LSU is now a double-digit favorite against Clemson in Week 1, so the LSU offense should be able to find the end zone a handful of times in this game.

I love this bet on him to score at +130.

UCLA vs. California Prop Bet

Pick: Ian Strong OVER 62.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Ian Strong racked up 762 receiving yards on 52 receptions for Rutgers last season, and now he's set to play for the California Golden Bears. He is likely to be one of, if not the single top option at wide receiver for California this season. Let's bet on him to get off to a hot start against a UCLA defense that was horrific a year ago.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!