Hawaii Is a Possible Bowl Destination for Cal

All nine college football sites we cite project Cal will be in a bowl game, but surprisingly the Hawaii Bowl and the Pinstripe Bowl are among the most common predicted destinations

Jake Curtis

Sunset in Honolulu
Sunset in Honolulu / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Cal could be spending New Year’s Eve in Hawaii – at least that’s what several college football experts predict.

The Golden Bears (5-3) still need another win to become bowl-eligible for the third straight year, and none of their four remaining games – starting with Saturday afternoon’s home game against 15th-ranked Virginia – is a sure win. Nonetheless, all nine of the reputable bowl-projection sites we cited predict that Cal will be in a bowl game.

What is surprising is that the Hawaii Bowl in Honolulu and the Pinstripe Bowl in New York are two postseason destinations predicted for the Bears by multiple experts.

The Hawaii Bowl is supposed to match a Mountain West team with an American Conference team, or possibly a Conference USA team, but ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura, On3’s Brett McMurphy and Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan project that Cal will wind up in the Hawaii Bowl, with either New Mexico or the hometown team, Hawaii, as the Bears’ opponent.

The Pinstripe Bowl is supposed to pair a Big Ten team with an ACC team in its game at Yankee Stadium, and although Cal is an ACC team, the Bears are still supposed to play in one of the six Pac-12 bowls.  Because of contract obligations, teams that were members of the Pac-12 in 2023, such as Cal, are tied to the Pac-12 bowls, which are listed at the end of this article.

However, CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford projects that Cal will face Maryland in the Pinstripe Bowl, while Pete Fiutak of College Football News predicts that Cal will play Northwestern in that bowl game.

Two experts also place Cal in the LA Bowl, which is a Pac-12-affiliated bowl and the game that Cal played in last year.

The Las Vegas Bowl and Holiday Bowl are the two other bowls offered as possible bowl destinations for the Bears, who, at this point, will just be happy to get to any bowl game.

Here are the nine bowl projections for Cal:

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura)

Hawaii Bowl – Cal vs. New Mexico

Wednesday, December 24

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)

5 p.m., ESPN

ESPN (Mark Schlabach)

Las Vegas Bowl – Cal vs. Nebraska

Wednesday, December 31

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

12:30 p.m., ESPN

CBS Sports (Brad Crawford)

Pinstripe Bowl – Cal vs. Maryland

Saturday, December 27

Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)

9 a.m., ABC

SI (Bryan Fischer)

Holiday Bowl – Cal vs. Utah

Friday, January 2

Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)

5 p.m., Fox

On3 (Brett McMurphy)

Hawaii Bowl – Cal vs. Hawaii

Wednesday, December 24

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)

5 p.m., ESPN

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan)

Hawaii Bowl – Cal vs. Hawaii

Wednesday, December 24

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)

5 p.m., ESPN

College Football News (Pete Fiutak)

Pinstripe Bowl – Cal vs. Northwestern

Saturday, December 27

Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)

9 a.m., ABC

Pro Football Network

LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV

Saturday, December 13

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

6 p.m., ESPN

USA Today (Erick Smith)

LA Bowl – Cal vs. Boise State

Saturday, December 13

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

6 p.m., ESPN

Bowls that have tie-ins to the teams that were in the Pac-12 in 2023, which includes Cal:

LA Bowl -- December 13, 6 p.m. Pacific time, SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California), ESPN

Independence Bowl – December 30, 11 a.m. Pacific time, Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana), ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl – December 31, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas), ESPN

Sun Bowl – December 31, 11 a.m. Pacific time, Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas), CBS

Alamo Bowl – December 30, 6 p.m., Alamodome (San Antonio), ESPN

Holiday Bowl – January 2, 5 p.m., Pacific time, Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego), Fox

Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

