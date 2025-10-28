Hawaii Is a Possible Bowl Destination for Cal
Cal could be spending New Year’s Eve in Hawaii – at least that’s what several college football experts predict.
The Golden Bears (5-3) still need another win to become bowl-eligible for the third straight year, and none of their four remaining games – starting with Saturday afternoon’s home game against 15th-ranked Virginia – is a sure win. Nonetheless, all nine of the reputable bowl-projection sites we cited predict that Cal will be in a bowl game.
What is surprising is that the Hawaii Bowl in Honolulu and the Pinstripe Bowl in New York are two postseason destinations predicted for the Bears by multiple experts.
The Hawaii Bowl is supposed to match a Mountain West team with an American Conference team, or possibly a Conference USA team, but ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura, On3’s Brett McMurphy and Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan project that Cal will wind up in the Hawaii Bowl, with either New Mexico or the hometown team, Hawaii, as the Bears’ opponent.
The Pinstripe Bowl is supposed to pair a Big Ten team with an ACC team in its game at Yankee Stadium, and although Cal is an ACC team, the Bears are still supposed to play in one of the six Pac-12 bowls. Because of contract obligations, teams that were members of the Pac-12 in 2023, such as Cal, are tied to the Pac-12 bowls, which are listed at the end of this article.
However, CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford projects that Cal will face Maryland in the Pinstripe Bowl, while Pete Fiutak of College Football News predicts that Cal will play Northwestern in that bowl game.
Two experts also place Cal in the LA Bowl, which is a Pac-12-affiliated bowl and the game that Cal played in last year.
The Las Vegas Bowl and Holiday Bowl are the two other bowls offered as possible bowl destinations for the Bears, who, at this point, will just be happy to get to any bowl game.
Here are the nine bowl projections for Cal:
Hawaii Bowl – Cal vs. New Mexico
Wednesday, December 24
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
5 p.m., ESPN
.
Las Vegas Bowl – Cal vs. Nebraska
Wednesday, December 31
Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
12:30 p.m., ESPN
.
Pinstripe Bowl – Cal vs. Maryland
Saturday, December 27
Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)
9 a.m., ABC
.
Holiday Bowl – Cal vs. Utah
Friday, January 2
Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)
5 p.m., Fox
.
.
.
College Football News (Pete Fiutak)
Pinstripe Bowl – Cal vs. Northwestern
Saturday, December 27
Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)
9 a.m., ABC
.
LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
Saturday, December 13
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
6 p.m., ESPN
.
.
Bowls that have tie-ins to the teams that were in the Pac-12 in 2023, which includes Cal:
LA Bowl -- December 13, 6 p.m. Pacific time, SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California), ESPN
Independence Bowl – December 30, 11 a.m. Pacific time, Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana), ESPN
Las Vegas Bowl – December 31, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas), ESPN
Sun Bowl – December 31, 11 a.m. Pacific time, Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas), CBS
Alamo Bowl – December 30, 6 p.m., Alamodome (San Antonio), ESPN
Holiday Bowl – January 2, 5 p.m., Pacific time, Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego), Fox
