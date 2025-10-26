SI

College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 9: Oregon’s Résumé Discussion

The Ducks have only one win against a team over .500, which could prevent them from hosting a first-round CFP game. Plus, how the bowl schedule is shaping up.

Bryan Fischer

Could a weak slate cost Oregon and quarterback Dante Moore home field in the CFP?
Could a weak slate cost Oregon and quarterback Dante Moore home field in the CFP? / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The calendar is about to turn to November and that means we’re only days away from learning just what the College Football Playoff selection committee thinks during a particularly outlandish season.

It also means we’re at the point in the season where teams can start locking up playoff bids (hello, Ohio State, Indiana, Texas A&M and Mississippi) or reaching that elusive mark of six wins to guarantee postseason inclusion. Several programs figure to be in the mix for their first bowl games, while a handful of others are going bowling for the first time in several seasons as part of some impressive turnarounds. 

So who is going where? Sports Illustrated factored in current results and the way teams are playing to project out the rest of the season. 

When it comes to the CFP, that means making a handful of key decisions over certain spots. Right now, Tulane has edged slightly ahead of conference rivals South Florida, Memphis and Navy in the race for the Group of 5 spot, which is pretty much locked into being the 12-seed at this point. There’s also a bit of a mess brewing in the Big 12, which has an outside shot of a four-way tie. Texas Tech gets the nod over BYU by virtue of hosting the Cougars in Lubbock in two weeks, but don’t discount Houston or Cincinnati from also eyeing a CFP berth. 

Another subplot is who winds up hosting the first-round games. Georgia and Miami both have strong enough résumés to do so even if they don’t make it to their respective conference title games. One particular case to pay attention to is Oregon, which has only a single win against a team over .500 (Northwestern). It would help if USC and Washington keep winning to set up opportunities to secure Top 25 wins, but it’s possible a weak slate costs the Ducks a home game at Autzen Stadium.

As for the other bowl games, there are fun matchups on deck after Week 9, including a Cure Bowl between two excellent Group of 5 teams, an old Fiesta Bowl rematch between Boise State and Arizona at the L.A. Bowl, two of the most explosive offenses in FBS meeting in the Gator Bowl and, of course, Diego Pavia trying to ride off into the sunset with Vanderbilt against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.

With all that in mind, here is how Sports Illustrated sees the playoff and all of 35 bowl games coming together to form the postseason picture in 2025–26 after Week 9.

College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 9

  1. Ohio State
  2. Alabama
  3. Indiana
  4. Texas A&M
  5. Georgia
  6. Miami
  7. Mississippi
  8. Georgia Tech
  9. Oregon
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Texas Tech
  12. Tulane

First Round

  • No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Georgia
  • No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 6 Miami
  • No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 7 Mississippi
  • No. 9 Oregon at No. 8 Georgia Tech

Quarterfinals

  • Cotton Bowl: No. 4 Texas A&M vs. winner of No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Georgia
  • Orange Bowl: No. 3 Indiana vs. winner of No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 6 Miami
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Alabama vs. winner of No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 7 Mississippi
  • Rose Bowl: No. 1 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 9 Oregon at No. 8 Georgia Tech

Bowl Projections After Week 9

Bowl

Date

Matchup

L.A. Bowl

Dec. 13

Arizona vs. Boise State

Salute to Veterans Bowl

Dec. 16

Troy vs. Bowling Green

Cure Bowl

Dec. 17

James Madison vs. North Texas

68 Ventures Bowl

Dec. 17

Jacksonville State vs. Central Michigan

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Dec. 19

Old Dominion vs. East Carolina

Gasparilla Bowl

Dec. 19

Kansas vs. UConn

Potato Bowl

Dec. 22

UNLV vs. Ohio

Boca Raton Bowl

Dec. 23

FIU vs. Georgia Southern

New Orleans Bowl

Dec. 23

Southern Miss vs. Western Kentucky

Frisco Bowl

Dec. 23

Kennesaw State vs. Utah State

Hawai‘i Bowl

Dec. 24

Hawai‘i vs. Liberty

Sports Bowl

Dec. 26

Minnesota vs. Toledo

Rate Bowl

Dec. 26

Washington vs. Baylor

First Responder Bowl

Dec. 26

UTEP vs. Texas State

Military Bowl

Dec. 27

Wake Forest vs. Navy

Pinstripe Bowl

Dec. 27

Iowa vs. Duke

Fenway Bowl

Dec. 27

Pittsburgh vs. South Florida

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Dec. 27

BYU vs. Virginia

Arizona Bowl

Dec. 27

Fresno State vs. Western Michigan

New Mexico Bowl

Dec. 27

New Mexico vs. Miami (Ohio)

Gator Bowl

Dec. 27

Tennessee vs. Louisville

Texas Bowl

Dec. 27

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma

Birmingham Bowl

Dec. 29

Kansas State vs. Memphis

Independence Bowl

Dec. 30

Iowa State vs. UTSA

Music City Bowl

Dec. 30

Northwestern vs. LSU

Alamo Bowl

Dec. 30

USC vs. Houston

ReliaQuest Bowl

Dec. 31

Nebraska vs. Texas

Sun Bowl

Dec. 31

Washington State vs. SMU

Citrus Bowl

Dec. 31

Michigan vs. Vanderbilt

Vegas Bowl

Dec. 31

Arizona State vs. Illinois

Armed Forces Bowl

Jan. 2

San Diego State vs. Temple

Liberty Bowl

Jan. 2

TCU vs. Missouri

Mayo Bowl

Jan. 2

Auburn vs. Florida State

Holiday Bowl

Jan. 2

Utah vs. Cal

TBD/Bahamas Bowl

TBD

Appalachian State vs. Louisana Tech

Bryan Fischer
