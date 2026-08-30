How Cal's 2026 Opponents Fared on Saturday

Cal will not play its first 2026 football game until this coming Saturday, when it hosts UCLA in a night game, but four teams that the Golden Bears will face this season played their season-opening games this weekend.

Let’s take a look at how those four teams fared:

Stanford

(Cal hosts Stanford on November 21)

Stanford, picked to finish last in the preseason ACC poll, was a 4.5-point favorite in its home game against Hawaii on Saturday. Hawaii is picked to finish fourth in the Mountain West.

Result: Stanford 37, Hawaii 27

How it Happened: In Tavita Pritchard's first game as a head coach at Stanford, the Cardinal let a 25-7 lead entering the fourth quarter slip away, allowing Hawaii take a 27-23 lead with 4:06 remaining in the game.

Stanford regained the lead 30-27 on a 62-yard touchdown drive, then clinched it on a Tevarua Tafiti 31-yard fumble return for a touchdown with 1:12 left.

Significant Stanford performances:

---Cardinal quarterback Davis Warren, a transfer from Michigan, was 22-for-34 for 310 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He was 5-for-5 for 58 yards in the late fourth-quarter drive that put Stanford ahead to stay.

---Stanford running back Micah Ford rushed for 99 yard on 25 carries and three touchdowns.

---Linebacker Matt Rose recorded nine tackles, including one tackle for loss.

UNLV

(Cal plays a road game against UNLV on October 3)

UNLV, picked to win the Mountain West Conference in a preseason poll, was a 4.5-point favorite at home against Memphis, picked to finish second in the American Conference.

Result: Memphis 27, UNLV 21

How it happened: UNLV took a 21-14 lead with 10:15 left in the third quarter, but did not score another point on its final six possessions. Memphis took the lead for good at 24-21 on a 32-yard field goal with 43 second left in the third quarter. UNLV had missed a chance to increase its 14-7 lead at the end of the first half when it had a first down at the Memphis 4-yard line with 46 seconds remaining in the second quarter. The Rebels failed to advance the ball, then missed a short field goal to end the possession.

Significant UNLV performances:

---UNLV quarterback Jackson Arnold, a transfer from Auburn, was 25-for-37 for 291 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran for 54 yards and a touchdown despite being sacked six times. Arnold was 7-for-14 66 yards on UNLV’s six possessions after taking a 21-14 lead.

---Running back Jai’den Thomas, the preseason pick for Mountain West offensive player of the year, rushed for 44 yards on 12 carries and had six receptions for 54 yards.

---Defensive back Jake Pope, a preseason first-team all-conference pick, had 13 tackles, including five solo stops.

---Wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons, a preseason first-team all-conference selection, had just two catches for 23 yards.

Virginia

(Cal faces Virginia on the road on November 14)

Virginia, picked to finish sixth in the ACC, was a 4.5-point favorite at home against ACC foe North Carolina State, picked to finish seventh in conference, although this was a nonconference game.

Result: Virginia 34, North Carolina State 8

How it happened: Virginia dominated play from the start, piling up 413 yards of total offense to just 168 for the Wolfpack. The Cavaliers built a 24-0 lead before NC State scored with 4:59 left in the third quarter. Virginia did not commit a turnover.

Significant Virginia performances:

---Quarterback Beau Pribula, a transfer from Missouri, was 9-for-11 for 155 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed for 110 yards on 15 carries.

---Linebacker Kam Robinson, a preseason first-team all-ACC pick, did not play because of a knee injury, but is expected to play in the Cavaliers next game.

---Virginia’s offensive line, led by Monroe Mills, McKale Boley and Noah Josey, dominated the game, helping the Cavaliers rush for 258 yards.

North Carolina State

(Cal plays North Carolina State on the road on October 31)

North Carolina State, picked to finish seventh in the ACC, was a 4-5-point underdog on the road, against Virginia, picked to finish sixth, in this contest, which was a nonconference game.

The result: Virginia 34, North Carolina 8

How it happened: North Carolina State was dominated on the line of scrimmage, recording just 168 yards of total offense. The Wolfpack did not get a first down until their fourth possession, and had just 37 yards of offense and a turnover midway through the second quarter when it trailed 17-0.

Significant North Carolina State performances:

---North Carolina State quarterback CJ Bailey, who was fourth in the voting for preseason ACC player of the year, was 12-for-23 for just 84 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He rushed 10 times for 33 yards and lost a fumble.

---Linebacker Popo Aguirre, a transfer from Miami, recorded 18 tackles, including four solo tackles.

ACC teams North Carolina and Florida State won games on Saturday, but Cal does not face either of them this season. North Carolina defeated TCU 15-10 in Ireland, and Florida State beat New Mexico State 34-17.