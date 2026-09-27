How Cal's Opponents Fared This Week: All of Bears' Remaining Foes Won

All eight of Cal’s remaining 2026 opponents won their games this weekend, and that includes Stanford, which upset Georgia Tech, and Wake Forest, which stunned No. 16 Louisville.

Here are the results of the 12 teams Cal plays in 2026:

UCLA (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) – Beat Cal 45-24 on September 5

Saturday result: UCLA 54, Maryland 3

UCLA moved into the top 25 at No. 23 in the AP poll released Sunday. UCLA is off to its first 4-0 start since 2022 to begin the Bob Chesney era with the Bruins. The Bruins were last in the Big Ten in scoring offense last season, but they are tied for the seventh-best scoring offense in the country this season, averaging 44.8 points. Running back Wayne Knight had 100 rushing yards on 10 carries and had 153 all-purpose yards against Maryland.

Syracuse (1-2, 0-2 ACC) – Lost to Cal 21-18 on September 12

Syracuse had a bye this week and faces UConn on Saturday, October 3 on the road. It’s not clear whether Steve Angeli or Amari Odom will be the Orange quarterback for that game.

Wagner (1-3, 0-1 Northeast) – Lost to Cal 49-7 on September 19

Wagner had a bye this week and plays Central Connecticut State (0-3) next weekend in a Northeast Conference game.

Clemson (3-1, 2-0 ACC) – Defeated Cal 24-10 on September 25

Friday result: Clemson 24, Cal 10

Clemson limited Cal to 231 yards of offense, the Bears’ lowest total for a game in four years. The Tigers are 2-0 in games in which freshman Tait Reynolds was the starting quarterback. Clemson hosts Miami on Saturday, October 3

UNLV (2-2, 1-0 Mountain West) -- Faces Cal on Saturday, October 3 in Las Vegas

Saturday result: UNLV 38, Akron 10

UNLV was coming off a bye and led just 14-10 at half time, but the Rebels broke the game open with 17 third-quarter points. Rebels running back Jai’Den Thomas had 167 total yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback Jackson Arnold, a transfer from Auburn, threw three touchdown passes. UNLV hosts Cal on Saturday.

Virginia Tech (4-0, 1-0 ACC) -- Faces Cal on Saturday, October 10 in Berkeley

Saturday result: Virginia Tech 21, Boston College 14

Virginia Tech stayed unbeaten under new head coach James Franklin, but the Hokies had more trouble than expected in its ACC opener at Boston College. Virginia Tech trailed 14-6 early in the fourth quarter, but took a 21-14 lead on Jeffrey Overton Jr.’s 76-yard touchdown run with 4:48 left. Overton finished with 209 rushing yards.

Wake Forest (3-1, 1-1 ACC) -- Faces Cal on Saturday, October 13 in Berkeley

Saturday result: Wake Forest 30, Louisville 27

Wake Forest upset 16th-ranked Louisville, and the Demon Deacons did it on the road. Wake Forest receiver Carlos Hernandez had nine receptions for 194 yards and a touchdown. Louisville missed a 42-yard field goal that would have tied the game with 2:29 left, and the Cardinals had a 57-yard field goal attempt blocked with 15 seconds remaining.

SMU (3-1, 1-1 ACC) -- Faces Cal on Saturday, October 24 in Dallas

Saturday result: SMU 34, Missouri State 24

SMU overcame an early 10-0 deficit behind quarterback Kevin Jennings, who was 33-for-39 for 464 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He completed an SMU-record 21 consecutive passes at one point and became the school leader in career passing yards. SMU moved up to No. 21 in the AP poll released Sunday and is the only currently ranked team remaining on Cal’s schedule.

North Carolina State (2-2, 0-1 ACC) -- Hosts Cal on Saturday, October 31

Saturday result: North Carolina State 41, Appalachian State 31

North Carolina State bounced back from its disastrous, last-second loss to Vanderbilt by scoring the final 10 points to beat App State. Wolfpack running back Duke Scott rushed for 146 yards and his 16-yard touchdown run with 5:08 left broke a 31-31 tie.

Virginia (3-1, 1-0 ACC) -- Hosts Cal on Saturday, November 14

Saturday result: Virginia 42, Delaware 3

Virginia quarterback Beau Pribula was 24-for-28 for 279 yards and four touchdowns, and he also ran for a fifth touchdown. Rico Flores Jr. had 113 receiving yards for the Cavaliers against Delaware, which is in its third season as an FBS program.

Stanford (2-2, 1-2 ACC) -- Faces Cal on Saturday, November 21 in Berkeley

Saturday result: Stanford 34, Georgia Tech 27

Stanford quarterback Davis Warren threw for a career-high 396 yards and three touchdowns to help the Cardinal overcome a 10-point deficit and upset Georgia Tech. Stanford had lost its previous two games, against Miami and Duke, by a combined margin of 80-13.

Pitt (4-0, 1-0 ACC) -- Faces Cal on Saturday, November 8 in Berkeley

Thursday result: Pitt 59, Bucknell 0

Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel threw six touchdown passes as the Panthers blew past FCS-level Bucknell despite committing 16 penalties for 165 yards. Heintschel has 13 TD passes for the season, one shy of the national lead.

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