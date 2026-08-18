How High Can Keenan Allen Climb on NFL's Career Receptions List?

Keenan Allen’s long run as an NFL wide receiver will continue after all.

The 34-year-old former Cal star signed a one-year free-agent contract this week with the Indianapolis Colts, giving him the chance to continue climbing the NFL’s all-time receptions chart in his 14th season.

Allen caught 205 passes in three seasons (2010-12) with the Bears, and his productivity didn’t skip a beat once he was chosen by the San Diego Chargers in the third round of the 2013 draft.

He ranks 13th on the NFL’s career receptions list with 1,055 catches. Aside from the 2016 campaign, when an ACL injury limited him to a single game, Allen has averaged nearly 88 receptions per season over his career.

Allen has grabbed at least 100 passes in five different seasons. Even legendary 49ers star Jerry Rice, the all-time leader with 1,549 catches, reached that single-sesaon plateau just four times.

An accomplished possession receiver, Allen is well within reach of ascending to No. 5 on the all-time list this season. That spot currently belongs to Marvin Harrison with 1,102 catches, and Allen would need to make just 48 receptions to move past him. Excluding the injury year, he has never been limited to fewer than 66 receptions in a season.

Allen isn’t likely to threaten the standard of the most receptions by a former Cal star. That belongs to tight end Tony Gonzalez, whose 1,325 catches rank No. 3 all-time.

But Allen and Gonzalez already are among just two tandems from the same school to reach 1,000 receptions in the pros. Reggie Wayne and Andre Johnson, both Miami-Florida alums, sit at 1,070 and 1,062 catches, respectively.

Provided he remains healthy, Allen should cement Cal’s standing as producing the most prolific 1-2 pass-catching duo in NFL history.

Allen returned to the Chargers last season after one year with the Chicago Bears. Otherwise, he has been with the the San Diego or Los Angeles franchise throughout his career.

Last season, the six-time Pro Bowl selection was Justin Herbert’s favorite target, especially on third downs. According to ESPN, he led the NFL in receiving first downs (29) and catches (34) on third down.

The Colts signed him to a deal reportedly worth up to $8.32 million because they need help at the position. Michael Pittman Jr. was traded in the offseason and Alex Pierce, their new No. 1, had ankle surgery in the offseason.

Familiarity will work in Allen’s favor at Indianapolis. Colts head coach Shane Steichen previously served on the Chargers’ offensive staff for seven seasons through 2020.

ESPN already is projecting Allen as a starter for the Colts, whose offense is led by quarterback Daniel Jones.

Pro Football Reference

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