Cal's 2026-27 Nonconference Basketball Schedule Includes USC, Vanderbilt

Cal has not yet released its men’s basketball nonconference schedule, but USA Today has obtained the Bears’ nonconference schedule and posted it.

The Bears’ nonconference slate features 13 games, 11 of which are at home at Haas Pavilion. One game will be played in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, against Minnesota on November 28. The only nonconference game Cal will play on its opponent’s home court is a December 2 game at Utah.

The most significant nonconference home games are against USC on November 11 and against Vanderbilt on December 6. The Trojans are expected to challenge for the Big Ten championship in 2026-27, and Vanderbilt is predicted to finish near the top in the Southeastern Conference. The Big Ten and SEC are considered the best men's basketball conferences in the country.

Cal played Vanderbilt in Nashville two years ago and lost 85-69. Cal also played USC on the road two years ago, and the Bears won that one 71-66. Those games were played five days apart in 2024.

Cal finished with a 22-12 record last season under head coach Mark Madsen, and that included 9-9 in the ACC. But the Bears return only one starter from that squad and will rely on five transfers.

Cal’s opponents and sites for ACC games have been announced, although the dates for those games have not yet been revealed.

Here is Cal’s nonconference schedule, according to USA Today (starting times have not been set):

Wednesday, November 4 -- Radford at Cal – Radford finished with a 16-16 record last season, including 9-7 in the Big South conference.

Wednesday, November 11 -- USC at Cal – USC went 18-13 last year, including 7-13 in the Big Ten.

Saturday, November 14: Utah Tech at Cal – Utah Tech wound up with a 19-15 record in 2025-26, including 11-7 in the WAC. Utah Tech is now a member of the Big Sky conference.

Thursday, November 19 – East Texas A&M at Cal – East Texas A&M went 11-21 last season, including 6-16 in the Southland conference.

Monday, November 23 – Alabama State at Cal – Alabama State finished 2025-26 with a 10-22 record, including 7-11 in the SWAC.

Saturday, November 28 – Cal vs. Minnesota at the 3,250-seat Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Fall, South Dakota – Minnesota went 15-18 last season, including 8-12 in the Big Ten. (Call announced this matchup in June.)

Wednesday, December 2 – Cal at Utah – Utah finished last season with a 10-22 record, including 2-16 in the Big 12.

Sunday, December 6 – Vanderbilt at Cal – Vanderbilt had a 27-9 record last season and finished 11-7 in the SEC. The Commodores reached the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Thursday, December 10 – Southeastern Louisiana at Cal -- SE Louisiana was 9-22 last season and finished with a 6-16 Southland conference play.

Saturday, December 12 – UC Riverside at Cal – UC Riverside went 10-22 last season, including 5-15 in the Big West.

Sunday, December 20 – Southern University at Cal – Southern finished with a 17-17 mark, including 11-7 in the SWAC, last season.

Tuesday, December 22 – Northeastern at Cal – Northeastern went 7-24 last season, including 2-16 in the Colonial Athletic Association, which has been renamed the Coastal Athletic Association.