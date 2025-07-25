Jared Goff Has a Trait Needed to Build a Perfect NFL Quarterback
What is the most important trait former Cal quarterback Jared Goff owns, and is that trait a crucial ingredient when building the perfect NFL quarterback?
As part of the Best Podcast Available podcast for The Athletic, former NFL quarterback and current ESPN football analyst Dan Orlovsky took on the challenge of picking one trait from several NFL current quarterbacks to form one perfect quarterback.
Goff had one such trait, according to Orlovsky.
Orlovsky ruined the exercise to some degree by eliminating eight elite quarterbacks from consideration. He took the top four players generally recognized as the NFL’s best quarterbacks (Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow) out of the equation, and he eliminated Super Bowl-winner quarterbacks (ex-Cal star Aaron Rodgers, Jalen Hurts, Russell Wilson and Matt Stafford) from consideration too.
From the quarterbacks of the remaining 24 teams, he chose a player who is the best in each of six essential quarterback categories: processing, anticipation, arm talent, athleticism, leadership, and clutch performer.
Here are his choices:
Processing: (tie) Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders and Geno Smith of the Las Vegas Raiders
Anticipation: Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Arm Talent: Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Athleticism: Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Clutch Performer: Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Leadership: Jared Goff, Detroit Lions.
Here is what Orlovsky said about Goff:
“I think it’s rare to take two organizations, in a short period of time, to championship games. To be cast off, to fall on your face at the second place a little bit early on, and now become one of the cat’s meows.”
It is interesting how Goff has taken teams that were lousy when he began with that team, then played a major role in turning that team into winners.
As Cal’s starting quarterback as a freshman in 2013, the Bears went 1-11. In his second season, Cal went 5-7 in 2014, and his final year Cal went 8-5, the most wins in six year.
In his rookie NFL season, Goff’s Los Angeles Rams went 4-12, including 0-7 in game he started. The next year, with Goff as the regular starter, the Rams improved to 11-5, including 11-4 when Goff was the starter. The Rams went 13-3 and got to the Super Bowl in his third season.
He was traded to the downtrodden Detroit Lions prior to the 2021 season, and the Lions finished 3-13-1, including 3-10-1 with Goff starting that first season. The next year, Goff led the Lions to a 9-8 season. In his third season (2023), Detroit finished 12-5 and got to the NFC championship game, and this past season, Detroit earned the No. 1 seed for the playoffs following a 15-2 regular season.
It takes a little time, but Goff is able to turn losers into winners, and that’s an indication of consistent leadership skills.
And by the way, if he keeps winning games it’s going to be difficult to keep him out of that elite quarterback category occupied by Mahomes, Allen, Burrow and Jackson. We tend to forget that Goff finished fifth in MVP voting last season, ahead of Mahomes.
