Bears vs. Lions Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2
Both the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions suffered tough losses in the NFC North in Week 1. The Lions were steamrolled by the Green Bay Packers, and the Bears blew a second-half lead to J.J. McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings.
Now the two teams will face each other in Week 2, and one of them will get a notch in the win column in a bounce-back spot. The only question is which one will come out on top? Let's dive into the odds and my best bet.
Bears vs. Lions Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Bears +6 (-120)
- Lions -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bears +220
- Lions -275
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-105)
- UNDER 47.5 (-115)
Bears vs. Lions How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 14
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Ford Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Bears Record: 0-1
- Lions Record: 0-1
Bears vs. Lions Betting Trends
- Bears are 1-11 straight up in their last 12 games
- Bears are 3-10-1 ATS in their last 14 games played in Week 2
- Lions are 13-7 ATS in their last 20 games
- Lions are 1-4 ATS in their last five home games
- Lions are 8-1 straight up in their last nine games vs. NFC North opponents
Bears vs. Lions Injury Reports
Bears Injury Report
- Kyler Gordon, CB - Questionable
- Jaylon Johnson, CB - Questionable
- T.J. Edwards, LB - Questionable
- Roschon Johnson, RB - Questionable
- Austin Booker, DE - IR
Lions Injury Report
- Sione Vaki, RB - Questionable
- Trevor Nowaske, LB - Questionable
- Jamarco Jones, OT - IR
- Terrion Arnold, CB - Questionable
- Daniel Thomas, S - Questionable
Bears vs. Lions Key Player to Watch
- Caleb Williams, QB - Chicago Bears
Bears fans are starting to get nervous about Caleb Williams. His bad rookie season can be chalked up to an incompetent coaching staff, so Ben Johnson was supposed to be the one who could help him reach his potential. While things looked good in the first half of Monday Night Football against the Vikings, the second half was a disaster. He missed plenty of open receivers late in the game, ultimately falling short. The importance of this season for Williams and the Bears can not be overstated.
Bears vs. Lions Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I I'm laying the points with the Lions:
The Chicago Bears look extremely similar to last year's version of the team, despite Ben Johnson being in at head coach. Caleb Williams missed many throws late in the game and may not have taken the step forward people were hoping for.
Meanwhile, the Lions may have gotten off to a bad start but a Week 1 matchup at Lambeau Field was a nightmare situation for them. I think they're the far better team in this matchup and will feel comfortable returning to Detroit for their home opener. They'll win this one in impressive fashion.
Pick: Lions -6 (-110) via BetMGM
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
