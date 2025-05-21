Jeff Tedford Highlights 2025 Cal Athletic Hall of Fame Class
The 2025 Cal Athletic Hall of Fame induction class includes eight men and women representing seven sports, headlined by Jeff Tedford, the program’s all-time winningest football coach.
Tedford, 63, coached the Bears to 82 victories in 11 seasons through 2012, guided them to eight bowl games (including seven in a row) and lifted the program to a top-10 national ranking five times.
He took over a program that has suffered five consecutive losing seasons, including a 1-10 mark in 2001, the year before he arrived. Twice the Pac-10 Coach of the Year, Tedford led the Bears to the 2006 Pac-10 co-championship.
The Bears posted winning records in Tedford’s first eight seasons, and he was the coach when they enjoyed their most recent winning record in conference play, 5-4 back in 2009. He was fired after a 3-9 season in 2012, the Bears' second losing campaign in three years.
Others who will join Tedford in the 2025 Hall class include basketball star Layshia Clarendon and football lineman Alex Mack.
Here are capsules on all eight inductees, courtesy of Cal Athletics:
LAYSHIA CLARENDON – Women's Basketball (2009-13)
Clarendon carried the combination of athletic and academic prowess that is a model of the Cal student-athlete. She earned All-American status as a senior after leading the Bears to their only Final Four appearance in program history and was also a three-time All-Pac-12 selection. She went on to become the ninth overall pick in the 2013 WNBA Draft and played 11 years in the league with one All-Star appearance. Clarendon was also the 2013 Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year and winner of the Tom Hansen Pac-12 Conference Medal.
HANA CUTURA – Volleyball (2006-09)
The only conference player of the year in program history (2009), Cutura also is the Bears' all-time leader in career kills with 2,004. Cutura was a three-time All-American – including a pair of first-team nods - who led Cal to four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, including the team's first-ever appearance in the Final Four in 2007. A three-time All-Pac-10 selection, she also ranks second on the program's single-season kills list with 628 as a senior.
DAMIR DUGONJIC – Men's Swimming & Diving (2007-11)
Dugonjic won seven NCAA championships, including three consecutive individual titles in the 100-yard breaststroke. His final breaststroke crown contributed to the Bears' team championship in 2011. Dugonjic set the NCAA record in the 100 breast as a sophomore and was an eight-time All-American. He represented his native Slovenia in the Olympic Games in 2008, 2012 and 2016 and registered a pair of top-20 finishes in the 100 breaststroke.
DONNA FONG – Field Hockey Head Coach (1976-94)
Fong was the first head coach in program history who led the Bears to three straight NorPac championships from 1992-94 and was also selected as the NorPac Coach of the Year in all three of those seasons. Fong coached four conference players of the year and two Olympians. In 2020, field hockey became the first women's sport at Cal to have its head coaching position endowed – Donna Fong Director of Field Hockey.
ALEX MACK – Football (2005-08)
Mack was a two-time First-Team All-American who went on to become the 21st overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2009. During his time with the Bears, Cal shared the Pac-12 championship in 2006 and went to four consecutive bowl games. A three-time All-Pac-12 First Team pick, Mack also won the prestigious Draddy Trophy that is given to the top football student-athlete in the nation. Mack went on to play 13 seasons in the NFL and was selected to seven Pro Bowls. He was voted into the College Football Hall of Fame earlier this year.
IVAN RACKOV – Men's Water Polo (2008-11)
Rackov was named the 2010 winner of the Peter J. Cutino Award, given annually to the top player in NCAA water polo. He was also named the 2010 ACWPC National Player of the Year. Rackov ranks fourth on the program's all-time scoring list with 235 career goals and fifth on Cal's single-season list with 79 goals in 20120. Rackov led the Bears to the NCAA championship game in 2010.
JEFF TEDFORD – Football Head Coach (2002-12)
Tedford is Cal's all-time winningest football coach with 82 victories and led the Bears to a school-record seven consecutive bowl appearances. He was twice named the Pac-10 Coach of the Year and led Cal to the 2006 Pac-10 co-championship. Under Tedford, the Bears finished the season ranked in the top 25 four different times. Cal also cracked the top 10 five times at one point during the season with Tedford at the helm.
MICHAEL WEAVER – Men's Golf (2009-14)
Weaver became Cal's first-ever NCAA regional champion when he took co-medalist honors at the 2013 NCAA Pullman Regional. He led the Bears to the 2013 Pac-12 championship, taking individual runner-up honors in the process. Weaver was named a First-Team All-American in 2013. He also placed eighth individually at the 2011 NCAA Championships, tied for the second-highest finish ever by a Golden Bear.
These eight and the 2024 class will be inducted together during the Cal Athletic Hall of Fame weekend next Oct. 17-18. They will be recognized during the Friday night, Oct. 17 football game vs. North Carolina, with the Hall of Fame Gala scheduled for Saturday night.
Tables for the gala can be reserved here. Single tickets go on sale Aug. 1.
