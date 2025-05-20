Cal Athletes' Top 20 TV Commercials: No. 10 Collin Morikawa
We are ranking the top 20 TV commercials featuring current or former Cal athletes. The rankings are based primarily on the appeal of the ads, but the number of commercials involving a particular Cal athlete is given some weight as well.
Cal graduate Collin Morikawa is the fourth-ranked golfer in the world and has won two majors, so it’s no wonder he is prime candidate to be featured in TV commercials. A nice smile helps too. He has made commercials for U.S. Bank, Comcast, Taylormade and Therabody among others.
No. 10 Collin Morikawa
An interesting commercial for U.S. Bank featuring Morikawa playing miniature golf and trying to figure out how to get past the elephant can be seen here. And an ad for Hawaii is available here.
Morikawa hits an amazing shot aided by an alligator in this Comcast ad (below). It is also available here.
Morikawa does work for Therabody and Theragun in the next two videos
But Morikawa’s signature commercial is one for Taylormade, teaming with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in a pronunciation issue
