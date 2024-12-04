Justin Wilcox Won't Rush to Sort Out Offensive Coaching Assignments
Stressing that no one on his Cal staff has been fired, Justin Wilcox said he has no timetable for naming a new offensive coordinator or potentially fitting existing staff into new roles.
The day after announcing that the Bears will be replacing Mike Bloesch as offensive coordinator, Wilcox provided some context to his decision.
“We have really good football coaches on our offensive staff. We’re looking to supplement what we’re doing on offense,” he told reporters. “There were some very difficult circumstances on that side of the ball this year with some moving parts at O-line, for example, its some injuries to key players.”
The Bears have played much of the season without offensive guard Sioape Vatikani, sidelined for stretches by three different injuries. Others have been injured as well and the result is the Bears used a half-dozen different O-line combinations.
By the time their game Saturday at SMU was complete, the Bears were without three offensive linemen who are starters or part of the rotation.
“This is the same group that last year had the conference’s leading rusher,” Wilcox said. “So I’ve got a lot of belief in a number of those guys on offense. I just think there’s an opportunity for us to grow. As I mentioned, nobody’s been let go.”
Jaydn Ott, who rushed for 1,300 yards a year ago, suffered a serious ankle sprain in the opening game and never found his footing. Ott missed three games altogether and rushed for just 301 yards on 2.9 yards per attempt.
The passing game blossomed with Fernando Mendoza throwing for 3,004 yards before an illness kept him out of the SMU game.
But the Bears never found consistency on offense. They averaged 26.1 points and often failed to make timely plays — especially in the red zone — in close games.
Wilcox said he has no timetable for sorting out the staff and isn’t sure yet how many adjustments will be made. Bloesch, who also serves as offensive line coach, could remain in that role. No decision has been made on who be handle play-calling in the bowl game.
“Those guys are good coaches, really good people and I envision a lot of those guys being with us. I just don’t know how it’s all going to shake out right now.”
NOTE: With the Bears preparing for a yet-to-be determined bowl game, Wilcox said there is mixed news on the three offensive lineman on the injury shelf.
Tackle Nick Morrow, the only O-lineman to start each of the first 11 games, is out. Vatikani is questionable, which has been his status much of the season, Bastian Swinney is probably to be available, Wilcox said, after being injured in the SMU game.