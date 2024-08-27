Kadarius Calloway Adapting to Move From Mississippi to Berkeley
Kadarius Calloway played wide receiver and cornerback in high school at Philadelphia, Miss. He arrived at Alabama in the summer of 2021, recruited to play safety.
But he left Tuscaloosa almost immediately, enrolling at East Mississippi Community College in Scooba, Miss., and became a running back. His production at that position earned him a scholarship to Old Dominion in Virginia, where last season he made noise with a 236-yard rushing performance against Marshall.
Now Calloway is in Berkeley, playing behind star running back Jaydn Ott but positioned to get carries this fall while he completes his undergrad degree.
Calloway said he’s happy to be in California for the first time.
“There’s a lot of people in one spot, I can say that,” offered Calloway, whose hometown has a population of about 7,000. “But it’s good. I’m glad that I’m here. Meeting a lot of new people, a lot of new foods, different languages.
“I’ve come ready to play, come ready to do things,” he said. “Everything’s going in my favor.”
Well, almost everything.
Asked what has been most surprising about his move to Berkeley, Calloway didn’t hesitate.
“The rent,” he said. “I did not know the rent was that high compared to where I’m from. The rent is 10 times more than home.”
According to the website apartment.com, the average one-bedroom apartment in Calloway's hometown of Philadelphia, Miss., is $495. For that tidy amount, the renter gets an 893-square foot residence.
By comparison, the same website says the average rent for a 573-square foot, one-bedroom apartment in Berkeley is $2,222.
Not 10 times, but it’s nearly a 350-percent hike.
Calloway is part of a deep running back room at Cal, with Ott as the headliner but also intriguing understudies including sophomore Jaivian “The Jet” Thomas, Oregon transfer Byron Cardwell and 225-pound freshman Jamaal Wiley.
Ott, who rushed for 1,305 yards as a sophomore last fall, is a preseason first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection. Offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch likes the depth the Bears have at the position, but expects a big year from Ott.
“We want to give our best player the football. And we also want to take care of our best player and know what’s coming down the stretch as we go through this long season,” Bloesch said, when asked how he will determine Ott’s usage rate. “If he’s rolling and feeling good, I’m not going to hesitate to give him another shot.”
Calloway arrived on campus in time for spring practice and has emerged as the likely No. 2.
“The guy in the last week that’s really made a jump is Kadarius. He’s really been noticeable,” Cal coach Justin Wilcox said.
He certainly was noticeable last season when ODU took on Marshall. Calloway had touchdown runs of 70, 69 and 75 yards on his way to a 236-yard day. A few weeks later, he added 104 yards against Appalachian State.
Calloway knows he’s not the No. 1 option at Cal, but he believes he can impress the people who will decide whether he has a future beyond college.
“No. 1 is get drafted,” he said of his NFL dreams. “That’s the main thing. That’s plan A.”
In the meantime, he’s excited about Cal’s schedule where road games against Auburn and Florida State will bring him close to home, allowing his mother to more easily attend.
“I’m pretty excited. I love having my family watch me play, for sure,” he said.
Having shed about 10 pounds this summer, Calloway said, “I’m rockin’ with 210 this year.”
Asked to describe himself as a runner, Calloway said, “I’m speedy, for sure. I’m a quick cutter. I can get north quick now.”
He’s eager and willing to help the Bears any way he can. Mostly, he can’t wait for Saturday’s opener against UC Davis.
“I’m most definitely excited,” Calloway said. “We’re ready, man.”