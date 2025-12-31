Lions vs. Bears Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 18
The Detroit Lions are eliminated from playoff contention, but before they can begin to find out what went wrong this offseason, they have to wrap up their 2025 campaign with a game against the Chicago Bears.
The Bears have already locked up the NFC North, but they need to beat the Lions to ensure they lock up the No. 2 seed, ensuring home-field advantage in the first two rounds of the playoffs, if they make it that far. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this Sunday showdown.
Lions vs. Bears Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Lions +3 (-115)
- Bears -3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Lions +134
- Bears -158
Total
- OVER 49.5 (-115)
- UNDER 49.5 (-105)
Lions vs. Bears How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, January 4
- Game Time: 4:25 pm ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Lions Record: 8-8
- Bears Record: 11-5
Lions vs. Bears Betting Trends
- Lions are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Lions' last six games
- Lions are 1-4 ATS in their last five road games
- Bears are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games
- Bears are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games played in January
Lions vs. Bears Injury Reports
Lions Injury Report
- Avonte Maddox, CB - Questionable
- Taylor Decker, OT - Questionable
- Trystan Colon, C - Questionable
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR - Questionable
- Thomas Harper, S - Questionable
Bears Injury Report
- Olamide Zaccheaus, WR - Questionable
- Rome Odunze, WR - Questionable
- Luke Newman, OT - Questionable
- Nick McCloud, CB - Questionable
- Noah Sewell, LB - Doubtful
Lions vs. Bears Key Player to Watch
- Caleb Williams, QB - Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams has taken a massive step forward in his development under new head coach Ben Johnson, but he can do something extremely special. Not only does a win lock up the No. 2 seed for the Bears, but he's 270 yards away from being the first quarterback in Bears' franchise history to throw for 4,000+ yards in a single season.
Lions vs. Bears Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting on the Bears to win and cover as short favorites:
It's time to accept the fact that the Lions just don't have "it" this year. Whether it's just been bad luck, injuries, or the failure to properly replace their offensive and defensive coordinators from last year, or a mixture of all three, something is missing from the Lions. Meanwhile, the Bears, led by the Lions' past offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, have been a phenomenal team this year. Their defense struggles when they can't force turnovers, but their offense is on another level. Since Week 8, their offense ranks sixth in the league in both EPA per play and success rate.
With the Bears still fighting for the No. 2 seed in the conference, they'll likely come out swinging in this one. I'll lay the 3 points with Chicago.
Pick: Bears -3 (-105) via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $250 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!