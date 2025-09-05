Mason Lewis De-Commits from Cal's Class of 2026
Mason Lewis, a three-star cornerback who had committed to Cal on July 1 for the class of 2026, announced on social media on Thursday that had de-committed from Cal.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Lewis is from Queen Creek, Arizona, and he had chosen Cal over a number of other offers, with Minnesota and Vanderbilt reportedly being the finalists along with Cal. Arizona State, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State and Washington State were among the other schools that has offered him.
He reported on social media on Friday that he had received an offer from North Carolina.
Cal still has 21 players committed to its 2026 class. Rivals ranks Cal’s 2026 recruiting class 33rd in the nation, while 247 Sports places the Bears’ class at No. 49.
Lewis attends Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona, and though he was listed as an “athlete” by some recruiting services, he was projected to be a defensive back at Cal.
Even when Lewis committed to Cal in July, he told Rivals that he would continue to look at other schools over the next few months if the situation changed. There have been no changes at Cal since Lewis’ commitment, and the Bears were impressive in their 34-15 victory over Oregon in their opener last Saturday.
Athletes are not bound to a college until they sign a financial agreement contract with a given college. The early signing period is December and the subsequent signing period is in February.
In his de-commitment message, Lewis said this:
“After a lot of prayer, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of California, Berkeley. I want to thank everyone at Cal for believing in me throughout this process. I believe it’s best for me to re-evaluate my options to ensure I’m making the right choice for my future.”
Lewis played multiple positions as a junior in high school. He had 33 tackles and broke up seven passes on defense, and he ran for 238 yards and caught 20 passes for 435 yards and five touchdowns on offense.
