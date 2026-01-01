Defensive Lineman Nate Burrell Joins Cal Exodus to Transfer Portal

Senior defensive lineman Nate Burrell, who missed all of this past season due to injury, is the latest Cal football player planning to enter the transfer portal.

Burrell, a 6-foot-2, 295-pound native of Los Angeles, played in 38 games for the Bears, with 21 starts. He had 77 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

He came to Cal from St. John Bosco High School, where he played on teams that compiled a four-year win-loss record of 43-5.

Burrell is among at least 10 Cal players who reportedly will enter the transfer portal, which officially opens on Friday. He will have one year of eligibility at his new school.

Other Cal players who previously were reported on Wednesday to be entering the portal include rush edge TJ Watts, backup quarterback Devin Brown, reserve running back Brandon High Jr., and offensive linemen Nick Morrow and Leon Bell.

Pete Nakos of On3 Sports said sources indicate it’s possible Brown, a former five-star high school recruit who came to Cal last year from Ohio State, could opt to remain at Cal.

The player exodus into the portal this time of year is common and not surprising at Cal, which is transitioning to new coach Tosh Lupoi after most of nine seasons with Justin Wilcox.

It’s unknown if these players decided to look for a better situation or have been informed they don’t fit into the program’s future plans.

Lupoi, a Bay Area native and Cal alum, currently is serving as defensive coordinator for Oregon, which plays its quarterfinal game in the College Football Playoff on Thursday.

Regarded as an elite recruiter, Lupoi will join the Bears full-time when the Ducks are eliminated from the CFP.

Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky

Recent articles:

Cal starting OLB, four other Bears plan to enter transfer portal

Cal basketball loses to No. 16 Louisville

Cal football assistant Vic So'oto set to join Big Ten team

Is Cal basketball an NCAA tournament team? Some Say yes, some say no

Cal and Louisville rebuilt with newcomers

We count down the top-10 Cal stories of 2025