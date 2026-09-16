Miami Added to Cal's 2027 ACC Football Schedule

Cal’s ACC football opponents for the 2027 season were announced Wednesday, and at first glance it seems considering more challenging than the Bears’ 2026 conference schedule.

Actually Cal’s 2027 ACC schedule had been announced back in October 2023 when the conference opponents for the 2024 through 2030 seasons were established. The only change to Cal’s 2027 conference schedule since then is the addition of Miami to the Bears’ schedule.

The ACC went from an eight-game conference schedule the past two seasons to a nine-game conference schedule starting in 2026. Miami was added as Cal’s ninth ACC opponent for 2027, and having to play Miami on the Hurricanes’ home field next season makes Cal’s schedule significantly more difficult.

The last time Cal faced Miami was 2024, when the Bears hosted the Hurricanes in front of a capacity crowd. Cal took a 25-point lead in the third quarter, but ultimately lost to the eighth-ranked Hurricanes. 39-38.

Current Miami quarterback Darian Mensah could be off to the NFL after this season, but big-play Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney can't enter the NFL draft until after the 2027 college season.

Clemson will play only eight conference games next season, the other 16 ACC teams will play nine conference games.

This year Cal plays neither ACC favorite Miami or Louisville, but next season Cal will face Miami, Louisville and SMU, which generally are three of the four best football programs in the conference.

Cal will not face Clemson next season, and the Tigers are typically considered to be among the top four ACC programs. Cal hosts Clemson this season on Friday, September 25.

Dates and times of the games will be announced at a later date.

The Bears will play four conference home games and five ACC road games 2027, after having five ACC home games this season.

The Bears will play Boston College, Florida State, Louisville and SMU at home in 2027 at California Memorial Stadium.

Cal will play conference road games against Georgia Tech, Miami, Pitt, Stanford and Wake Forest.

Cal will play Stanford and SMU every year, but the Bears face the other ACC teams on a rotating basis

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