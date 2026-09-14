Cal's Kingston Lopa Gets ACC Weekly Award

Cal safety Kingston Lopa essentially won the game for Cal in the Bears' 21-18 victory over Syracuse on Saturday, and as a result he was named ACC defensive back of the week on Monday.

Lopas was also named to Pro Football Focus' 22-man national team of the week. Lopa was the only ACC player named to PFF's national team of the week.

Lopa intercepted three Steve Angeli passes, and all three were instrumental in the Bears' 21-18 road victory over Syracuse.

Lopa also had an interception in the Bears' opener against UCLA, and his four interceptions lead the nation. Three other FBS players have three interceptions.

His first interception on Saturday came in the third quarter with Syracuse leading 12-7. His interception ended a drive by the Orange and his 53-yard return of the interception set up a Cal touchdown that put Cal ahead 14-12.

Lopa's second interception was a pick six that put the Bears ahead 21-18 with less than five minutes left in the game.

His third interception came with 53 seconds remaining and clinched the Cal win after Syracuse had drive to its 47-yard line with a chance to tie or win the game.

Lopa will try to increase his interception total when the Bears host Wagner, an FCS program, at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Wagner, which is located in Staten Island, New York, is coming off an 87-3 loss to James Madison on Saturday.

Cal has a recent history of defensive backs ranking among the nation's leaders in interceptions. In 2024, Cal's Nohl Williams led the country in interceptions with seven, and he is now with the Kansas City Chiefs. Last year, Hezekiah Masses was among the top 20 in the nation in interceptions with five, and he tied for the national lead in passes defended with 18 (five interceptionjs, 13 pass breakups). Masses is now with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 6-foot-5 Lopa transferred from Oregon after the 2025 season, when he played under Tosh Lupoi, then the Ducks defensive coordiantor an now Cal's head coach.

The 2026 season is Lopa's third season college football, so he would eligibile to enter the NFL draft after this season. It is way too early in the season to determine whether it would be worth it for him to enter the 2027 NFL draft, and it i assumed he would remain in college for at least another year unless he continues his trend of interceptions.

Cal has had at least one defensive back taken in each of the last seven NFL drafts, the longest such streak of any college. Eight former Cal defensive backs are currently on NFL rosters.