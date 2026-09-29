No. 1 JUCO Prospect Reportedly Flips Commitment from Cal to Georgia

Cornerback Alius Mayo, the No. 1-rated junior college prospect in the country, has flipped his commitment from Cal to Georgia, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals/On3.

Mayo had committed to Cal for the class of 2027 on August 2, as the Bears beat out such heavyweights as Alabama and LSU for Mayo, who attends Modesto Junior College.

BREAKING: Elite JUCO CB Alius Mayo has Flipped his Commitment from Cal to Georgia, a source tells @Rivals



The 6’4 190 CB had been committed to the Golden Bears since August



He’s ranked as the No. 1 JUCO Recruit in the 2027 Classhttps://t.co/w17OgGLHEc pic.twitter.com/DruTJXqalI — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 29, 2026

Mayo was expected to enroll at Cal in January and would be available for spring practice. However, now it appears he is headed elsewhere.

It's unclear whether Cal's showing in its 24-10 loss to Clemson on Friday influenced his decision to flip to Georgia.

The top-rated Cal players in that game were members of the Bears' secondary, with cornerback Ricky Fletcher, and safeties Isaiah Crosby, Aiden Manutai and Kingston Lopa getting high grades. It was the Bears' offense that struggled, failing to score an offensive touchdown.

Wide receiver Charles Davis, the top-rated high school prospect in Cal's 2027 recruiting class, opened up his recruitment following the Bears' loss to Clemson, although he is still committed to Cal at the moment.

Commitments are not binding until they sign an athletic aid agreement, formerly known as a letter of intent. The signing period begins on December 4.