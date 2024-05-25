Quarterback Robert McDaniel De-Commits from Cal
Quarterback Robert McDaniel, who had committed to Cal for the class of 2025 back in March, announced on social media on Friday night that he has de-committed from Cal and has reopened his recruitment.
He had announced on Monday that he received an offer from Fresno State, but it is unknown whether that had any effect on his decision to de-commit.
McDaniel was scheduled to make an official visit to Cal the weekend of May 20.
McDaniel had selected Cal over second-choice Arizona when he committed to the Golden Bears in March. He also had offers from Indiana, Oregon State, Virginia, Washington State and Liberty, among others.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound McDaniel attends Hughson High near Modesto, California. He passed for 2,839 yards with 33 touchdowns and just four interceptions as a junior last fall. He also ran for three TDs.
He was rated a three-star recruit by Rivals and 247 Sports.
McDaniel's de-commitment reduces the number of high school commitments Cal has for the class of 2025 to seven: running back Anthony League, defensive lineman Ike Okafor, offensive lineman Ben Howard, running back Jojo Solis, linebacker Carter Jones, cornerback Kaden Cook and wide receiver Meyer Swinney.
