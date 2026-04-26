RB Jaxsen Stokes Flips Commitment from Oklahoma to Cal

Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi has made another statement about his recruiting prowess.

Three-star running back Jaxsen Stokes has flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Cal and is now headed to Berkeley for the class of 2027, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals/On3. Stokes confirmed the commitment on his twitter acount.

Putting on for CALI, lets bring back the WEST #GOBEARS 🐻!!!!! https://t.co/bf3XYCHAJS — Jaxsen Stokes 27’ (@JaxsenStokes) April 26, 2026

Stokes, who attends Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California, had committed to Oklahoma in November, but he has now changed his mind and is committed to the Golden Bears.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Stokes is the second running back recruit who has decommitted from the Sooners since DeMarco Murray left as Oklahoma's running backs coach to join the Kansas City Chiefs' coaching staff in February.

Stokes becomes the 10th player to commit to Lupoi and Cal for the class of 2027.

Stokes is ranked as the nation's 50th-best running back prospect in the class of 2027 by 247Sports Composite, and he has offers from Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Miami, USC, UCLA and Stanford as well as Oklahoma.

As a junior this past season, Stokes rushed for 722 yards in nine games, averaging 6.6 yards per carry and scoring 12 touchdowns. He also caught 12 passes for 155 yards and two scores.

In 12 games as a sophomore in 2024, Stokes rushed for 542 yards and averaged 9.7 yards per carry while scoring nine rushing touchdowns. He had 37 receptions that season for 348 yards.

Stokes could play wide receiver in college, but he is likely to be a running back at Cal. He says he ran a time of 10.83 seconds in the 100 meters last year.

Check out Jaxsen Stokes' Jaxsen Stokes 27’ Junior Highlights on @Hudl https://t.co/ZMrTtQqm8P #hudl — California Golden Bears on SI (@jakecurtis53) April 26, 2026

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