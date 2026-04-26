Lions Reportedly Will Sign Aidan Keanaaina, Ending Bid to Return to Cal

Cal defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina has an ongoing lawsuit that he hoped would give him another year of eligibility at Cal, but he reportedly will sign a free-agent contract with the Detroit Lions, ending that hope.

Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported Saturday that Keanaaina, who went undrafted, is expected to sign with the Lions, Once a player signs a pro contract he is not allowed to resume his college al career, so unless there is an appeal that is unknown at the moment, Keanaaina won't be back at Cal.

Source: The #Lions are expected to sign former Cal defensive lineman Aidan Keanaaina.



The 6-3, 320-pounder, who began his career at Notre Dame, was an honorable mention All-ACC selection at Cal last season. Posted 101 total tackles the last two seasons. pic.twitter.com/hNBnQVG4Vm — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 26, 2026

Keanaaina's lawsuit against the NCAA claimed that he should have another year of college eligibility, saying a season in which he played just one game should give him a medical redshirt waiver for that season.

He played just one game in 2020 for Notre Dame, but that season did count against any player's eligibility because it was during the COVID pandemic. He played three games for the Irish the next season, which would count as his redshirt season. Keanaaina played just one game in 2022 for the Irish after sustaining a serious knee injury the previous spring, and he claimed he was not even expecting to play in that one game, which came at the end of a blowout.

That is the year that Keanaaina claimed he should get back.

He played six games for Notre Dame in 2023 and 13 games for Cal in both 2024 and 2025.

He took his case to court, asking for a temporary restraining order in a suit he filed on March 26. He later asked for expedited ruling on his case, and the NCAA this past week asked that the case be dismissed.

It appears it will be moot, if, as expected, Keanaaina signs a free-agent contract with the Lions.

Cal wide receiver Jacob De Jesus is involved in a similar situation, which remains ongoing. He is part of the Pavia v. NCAA lawsuit that is asking for a temporary injunction to play another season, claiming his two years of play at a junior college should not count against his eligibility. He played two seasons at Modesto Junior College, two years at UNLV and one year at Cal, leading the nation in receptions in 2025 with 108.

He had been expecting a ruling on his case last month, but none has been forthcoming. He was not taken in the NFL draft, and there has been no report that he has agreed to sign as a free-agent with an NFL team. So his status has yet to be decided.