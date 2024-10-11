Rece Davis Goads Oregon Fans to Match Cal's GameDay Showing
ESPN’s Rece Davis this week provided some final glowing words about Cal fans’ performance on the College GameDay’s show on the Cal campus last week.
“I don’t know in my 10 years of doing this that anybody has done it better than Cal last week,” he said into microphones Friday in Eugene, Oregon.
Of course, Davis is trying to prod the Oregon students and fans to make a strong and noisy appearance on GameDay this Saturday morning. It was pretty much a promotional speech to make his show as attractive as possible. If you're interested, actress and Oregon alum Kaitlin Olson will be the guest picker on Saturday's GameDay. Former Cal star Marshawn Lynch, who was the guest picker last week in Berkeley, will be tough to top.
Nonetheless, it continues to speak well for Cal’s showing in the program that began at 6 a.m. Pacific time last Saturday. The day did not end well, with Cal losing to then-No. 8 Miami by one point, but the morning showing was a clear victory for the Golden Bears.
Davis continued to coax a big Oregon turnout on Friday by referencing what Cal did.
“Unless you want to acquiesce that on the West Coast that the whole damn world is Bear Territory, Oregon needs to reclaim its place tomorrow morning as far as the crowd,” Davis said.
And this closing statement by Davis.
“I’ve always said that by and large Oregon has been the standard bearer on the West Coast – Cal might have taken that title last week."
