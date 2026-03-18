Perfect Weather, Good Vibes Greet Day 1 of the Tosh Lupoi Era

The Tosh Lupoi coaching era technically began three months ago when Cal hired the 44-year-old to serve as its new football coach. But Tuesday was first day Lupoi was on the field with his team for a full practice and the scene was virtually perfect.

Berkeley saw sunny, warm weather, crystal blue skies and an energy level at Memorial Stadium you'd expect for Day 1 as the Bears begin the slow build to the 2026 season.

"Walking through that tunnel, seeing that amazing view . . . picturing yourself as a kid, it’s a dream come true," said Carter Vargas, a redshirt sophomore running back transfer from UC Davis.

“It felt like a blessing, just being able to take it all in," said Ashten Emory, a redshirt sophomore who comes to Cal from UTEP. "This is something I’ve dreamed for, getting an opportunity to play at this level. I don’t take anything for granted. So I’m just grateful to walk through that tunnel every day.”

Lupoi was everywhere on the field, moving non-stop from one group to another during the practice sessions open to reporters. "He's an energy guy," said Adam Mohammed, a transfer running back from Washington. "His nickname for me A-Moo. I tell people A-Mo. With him, it's A-Mooooo, every morning. Just hearing that brings a smile to my face."

Everyone was on hand, including sophomore quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, shown going through a ball-security drill in the video above.

Sagapolutele's personal merchandise line became available to fans this week, and new running back Adam Mohammed, a transfer from Washington, made a stop at the merch unveiling. "It was amazing," he said. "I caught me a hoodie -- I had to get one. I met the family. It was just great vibes all around."

Most of Sagapolutele's efforts in recent weeks have been focused on familiarizing himself with new offensive coordinator Jordan Somerville's system.

"I think he's definitely more comfortable with college football," said Nick Rolovich, who will serve as associate head coach and quarterbacks coach this season. "He's spent a lot of time once Coach Somerville got hired, diving into the offense, watching some Tampa Bay stuff, seeing kind of their style of play.

"He's spending not only the hours he's supposed to be here, but he's doing more. He understands that's important."

Cal's new personnel arrivals include plenty of offensive linemen hoping to to remedy an idea that has plagued the Bears in recent years. This was the first day, but Lupoi has said the Bears will conduct lots of full-contact practices this spring to find out who is ready to assume starting roles.

Also on the field Tuesday was Ron Rivera, beginning his second season as Cal's football general manager. In a big way, this is Rivera's project. The long ago Cal linebacker legend made the call to dismiss Justin Wilcox, he led the search that Lupoi back to campus, and he has played a hands-on role in Cal's recruiting efforts.

Cal football GM Ron Rivera | Jeff Faraudo

Tuesday was the first of two spring workouts this week, with the Bears gathering again on Friday morning. They'll take a week-and-a-half off for the academic spring break before resuming workouts on Wednesday, April 1.

Coach Tosh Lupoi checks out drills | Jeff Faraudo

The Bears, expecting to make a jump next fall after six consecutive seasons where they finished no better one game over .500, open their 2026 on Sept. 5 at home against former long-time Pac-12 rival UCLA.

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