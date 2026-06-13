Report: Athlete/Tight End Jamie Spurgeon Commits to Cal Football

It's not clear what position Jamie Spurgeon will play at Cal, but he is the kind of athlete Cal is pleased to get.

Spurgeon, a three-star football prospect who attends Minarets High School in O'Neals, California, committed to Cal for the class of 2027 on Friday, according to Rivals/On3. He played quarterback as a junior in 2025, but he most likely will play tight end at Cal. There are reports that he will also play baseball at Cal.

Spurgeon chose Cal over his other finalist, Texas Tech, and he also had offers from Boston College Utah and Fresno State, among others. His visit to Cal this weekend was his first official visit to any school.

The 247Sports site lists the 6-foot-4, 205-pound Spurgeon as an athlete, which means he could end up playing a number of positions at Cal, while Rivals/On3 considers him a tight end. He is ranked as the 53rd-best tight end prospect in the class by Rivals, while 247Sports Composite ranks him as the 86th-best athlete prospect in the country.

Spurgeon played quarterback at Clovis East High School as a junior in 2025, but he has transferred to Minarets High School since then and is moving to the tight end position. Minarets is located in O'Neals, California, about 30 miles north of Fresno.

As a quarterback in 2025, he completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 1,620 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in nine games. He also ran for 644 yards and seven touchdowns.

On his twitter site, Spurgeon claims to have run a 40-yard dash in 4.55 seconds.

Here are his 2025 highlights as a quarterback.

Spurgeon is also a standout baseball player, as a shortstop and pitcher. He reported on his twitter page that he batted .512 this season while helping Minarets to a D5 NorCal title this year. He might play baseball for the Bears as well, but it's unclear how that would work as far as his participation in spring football practices.

A number of former Cal athletes played both baseball and football for the Golden Bears, the most noteworthy being Jackie Jensen and Steve Bartkowski. Jensen, an All-America halfback at Cal, later became the American League MVP in 1958 while with the Boston Red Sox. Bartkowski, a second-team All-America baseball selection at Cal in 1973, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1975 NFL draft.

Cal wide receiver Trevor Rogers competed on the Cal track team this spring and placed 10th in the long jump at the NCAA Track and Field Championships earlier this month..

https://t.co/9N5KjTNxZq — California Golden Bears on SI (@jakecurtis53) June 12, 2026

Spurgeon's father, Jay Spugeon, pitched in seven games for the Baltimore Orioles in 2000.