Rush Reimer Signs With Bills; T.J. Session Heads to Canada
A pair of former Cal offensive linemen joined the rosters of professional football teams recently, but not in the same country.
Rush Reimer, who started 11 games for Cal in his only season with the Golden Bears, signed a free-agent contract with the Buffalo Bill recently. According to Spotrace, Reimer signed a three-year deal worth $2,965,000. In the final year it would pay him more than $1.1 million. Of course, he would have to make the team first, and that is a challenge for a free agent.
Meanwhile, T.J. Session, who made 30 starts at offensive tackle in his three seasons at Cal, recently signed a contract to play for the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League. He is currently one of three former Golden Bears in the CFL, joining wide receiver Jordan Veasy of the Montreal Alouettes and Kenny Lawler of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Session is likely to earn the CFL minimum of $70,000 as a rookie.
CFL preseason play begins May 19 and the regular season starts June 5.
Two former Cal players who were taken in the recent NFL draft signed their contracts last week.
Linebacker Teddye Buchanan, a fourth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens, signed a four-year contract worth $5,102,896 for a yearly average of $1,275,724, according to Spotrac. He will make $1,065,724 as a rookie, assuming he makes the team. These are the salary numbers designated for a player who was the 129th overall pick.
Cornerback Chris Harris was taken in the sixth round by the Tennessee Titans, and he signed with the Titans last week. No information is available regarding the terms of his contract, but a player taken with the 183rd overall pick is slotted to sign a four-year deal worth about $4.5 million.
Harris’ chief concern is to make the active roster for the 2025 regular season, which is not a given for a sixth-round pick.
Also, edge Xavier Carlton signed his free agent contract with the Chicago Bears this week.