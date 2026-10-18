Saturday Cal Game Day Injury Report: QB Sagapolutele Ready to Go

The game-day injury report for Cal's Saturday night game against Wake Forest was posted Saturday evening, and Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is not on it, which means he is available for the game and presumably will be the Bears' starting quarterback.

He had been listed as questionable most of this week, was upgraded to probable on Friday and now is not listed on the injury report at all.

Also, safety Kingston Lopa, who leads the nation interceptions with five, was also absent from Saturday's injury report, so he is available too and is expected to be a starter.

However, Cal's leading running back, Adam Mohammed, has been ruled out for the game while wide receiver Cooper Perry and running back Carson Perry-Smith will be game-time decisions as whether they will be available.

Two of Wake Forest's best players are also game-time decisions. Wide receiver Carlos Hernandez, who leads the nation in receptions with 49, was listed as probable on Friday, but is a game-time decision in Saturday's injury report. The same goes for Demon Deacons defensive end Langston Hardy, who is second in the ACC with 9.5 tackles for loss. He was listed as probable Friday but is listed as a game-time decision on the Saturday report, posted two hours before the game.

Game day injury report | The ACC

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