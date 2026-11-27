Cal plays its final game of the season on Saturday when it faces Pitt in Berkeley.



Cal coach Tosh Lupoi’s job could be on the line.



Here is a preview of the game:



CAL (3-8, 2-6 ACC) vs. PITTSBURGH (6-5, 3-5 ACC)



SITE: California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, California



WHEN: Saturday, 4:30 p.m.



TV: ACC Network -- Jorge Sedano (Play-by-Play), Rodney McLeod (Analyst), Annabelle Hasselbeck (Sideline Reporter)



RADIO: 810 AM -- Justin Allegri (Play-By-Play), Mike Pawlawski (Analyst), Ben Ross (Sideline Reporter)



BETTING LINE: Pittsburgh is favored by 9.5 points according to FanDuel and DraftKings, as of Friday morning. Over/under is 47.5 points, according to FanDuel.



WEATHER FORECAST: There is only a small chance of showers throughout the late afternoon and evening on Saturday in Berkeley. When the game starts the temperature will be about 60 degrees with a 2 percent chance of rain. By the time the game ends, the probability of rain will increase slightly to 4 percent with the temperature is expected to be about 55 degrees. It's likely to be a dry game.



Cal-Pittsburgh History

Pitt and Cal have met six times on the football field, with Pitt holding a 4-2 lead in the series, which started in 1955. Their most recent meeting was in 2024, when Pitt beat the Bears 17-15 in Pittsburgh in the teams’ only meeting as ACC foes. Saturday’s game will be Pitt's first visit to Berkeley since 1966, when Cal beat the Panthers 30-15. Cal is 2-1 against Pitt in games played in Berkeley.



CAL PLAYER AVAILABILITY: Tight end Taimane Purcell, safety Isaiah Crosby, safety Aiden Manutai, cornerback Danial Hall and defensive back Khamani Hudson are questionable. Wide receiver Ian Strong, linebacker AJ Tuitele, cornerback Cam Sidney, running back Ashten Emory are probable.



PITT PLAYER AVAILABILITY: Running back Damon Ferguson Jr. was intially listed as doubtful this week, but has been downgraded to out. Defensive back Raion Strader is questionable.



Cal Storylines



---It’s unclear whether Tosh Lupoi will be fired after just one season as the Bears’ head coach, and while Saturday’s game against Pitt is unlikely to be the determining factor his fate, the Bears’ performance against Pitt could conceivably affect the decision of general manager Ron Rivera, who will decide whether Lupoi stays or goes.



---Saturday’s game is Cal’s final game of the season. The Bears have already been eliminated from bowl possibilities.



---It is assumed that Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele will be the Bears’ starting quarterback on Saturday, and it’s possible it will be Sagapolutele’s final game as a member of the Cal squad. He might decide to transfer after this disappointing 2026 season following his outstanding freshman season in 2025.



---Cal has lost five games in a row, including last week's 44-28 loss to Stanford, and if Cal loses on Saturday for its sixth straight defeat it would match the Bears’ 2022 season for Cal’s longest losing streak since 2013, when the Bears lost 10 games in a row.



---If Cal wins Saturday to finish 4-8, it would match the 2022 season for the Bears’ worst record since 2013, when the Bear went 1-11. If the Bears lose Saturday to finish 3-9, it would be Cal’s worst season since 2013.



---Cal has already clinched a 17th straight season without a winning conference record, the longest such streak in the country, and a Cal loss on Saturday would match the Bears’ 2022 and 2017 seasons for the Bears’ worst conference record since 2013. If the Bears lose to Pitt, Cal would finish alone in last place in the ACC. Cal has not finished with the worst conference record in the ACC or Pac-12 since 2013.



---Cal had a season-high 183 rushing yards in last week’s 44-28 loss to Stanford, but the Bears still rank 136th of 138 FBS schools in rushing, averaging 88.2 yard on the ground per game. The Bears average 3.12 yard per carry, which ranks 106th in the nation. It will be difficult for Cal to run against Pitt, which leads the nation in fewest yards allowed per rushing attempt.



---The Bears have been outscored in the second half of their past four games by a combined 110-14. The 14 points Cal scored in the second half against Stanford were the only second-half points the Bears scored in the past four games, and seven of Cal’s points last week came with 1:40 left in the game and Cal trailing 44-20.



Pittsburgh Storylines



---Pitt has already secured bowl eligibility for the third straight year and for the fifth time in the past six seasons. A victory over Cal would ensure that the Panthers finish with a winning record for the third straight year and for the seventh time in the past eight seasons.



---Pitt started the season 5-0, but the Panthers are 1-5 since quarterback Mason Heintschel suffered a season- ending knee injury in the fifth game. The Panthers are coming off a 42-10 loss to Louisville last week.



---The Panthers are 1-3 in road games, including 0-3 in road games since the loss of quarterback Mason Heintschel.



---True freshman Damon Ferguson Jr. leads Pitt in rushing with 740 yards, which ranks seventh in the ACC, but he has been ruled out for Saturday's game. He has scored six rushing touchdowns and has also caught 23 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown. This is a significant loss for the Panthers.



---Pitt receiver Cataurus Hicks is second in the ACC in yards per reception at 19.7. He has 38 catches for 750 yards and six touchdowns.



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---Pittsburgh ranks second in the country in rushing defense, allowing just 72.6 yards per game, and the Panthers lead the nation in yards allowed per carry at just 2.29. Pitt has held eight opponents under 100 yards rushing this season. Cal will have trouble running the ball against the Panthers since the Bears rank 136th of 138 FBS schools in rushing offense.



---Pitt ranks 125th in pass defense, based on passing yards allowed, but the Panthers rank 87th in passer-rating defense. They give up a lot of passing yards because few teams try to run against them. You can expect Cal to pass often on Saturday. However, Pitt has recorded 30 sacks and 76 tackles for loss, which rank tied for 14th in the country, and has intercepted 10 passes.



---Quarterback Holden Geriner has started four games for Pitt this season and he is the likely starter against Cal, although Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi has not officially announced whether he or freshman quarterback Corey Dailey will be the Panthers’ starter. Dailey started Pitt’s game two weeks ago when Geriner was injured, and Dailey replaced Geriner in the third period of the loss to Louisville last week when Geriner struggled. Geriner has thrown four touchdown passes and four interceptions, and Dailey has also thrown four touchdown passes and four interceptions.



Cal Players to Watch



QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele – Will this be Sagapolutele’s final game as a member of the Cal football team?



WR Ian Strong – Cal’s second-leading receiver has been plagued by injuries lately, and it’s unclear whether he will play on Saturday.



WR Chase Hendricks – Hendricks has 69 catches, which rank fourth in the ACC



LB AJ Tuitele – Cal’s leading tackler will probably play against Pitt, but it is not a certainty.



S Kingston Lopa – Cal’s best defensive player, and probably the Bears’ best player overall.



RB Adam Mohammed – Bothered by injuries much of the season, the team’s leading rusher is likely to play Saturday.



Pittsburgh Players to Watch



QB Holden Geriner – The probable starter for Pitt on Saturday, but he struggled last week



RB Damon Ferguson Jr. – Pitt’s top rusher won't play Saturday



WR Cataurus Hicks – 38 catches, 750 receiving yards, 6 tuchdowns



S Cruce Brookins – Has 80 tackle and his 8.0 tackles per game rank fifth in the ACC



DT Nick James – 10 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks



LB Jeremiah Marcelin – 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, 3 quarterback hurries



CB Raion Strader – 3 interceptions, 9 pass breakups, 2.0 sacks. But he is questionable to play against Cal.



CAL STATISTICS: Click here



CAL GAME NOTES: Click here



PITT STATISTICS: Click here



PITT GAME NOTES: Click here.

JAKE'S PICK: Cal 21, Pitt 20



JEFF’S PICK: Pitt 21, Cal 14



CHRISTOPHER CARTER'S PICK (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette): Pitt 19, Cal 13



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