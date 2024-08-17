Scrimmage Shows Cal Has Room to Grow Before Opener vs. UC Davis
Under cool, cloudy skies, Cal held its final open scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday morning and the Bears’ offense looked like it will need every one of its remaining practices to be ready for its Aug. 31 opener vs. UC Davis.
The team’s top three quarterbacks — Fernando Mendoza, Chandler Rogers and CJ Harris — shared 14 offensive series and produced just one touchdown apiece during the two-hour scrimmage.
“When we’re playing with 11 guys all together, we see some good football but we’re just not consistent,” Cal coach Justin Wilcox said. “I think that showed up today. The potential is certainly there — we’re just got to be hitting on all cylinders more often.
“It can be something so very small, if we can tighten that one thing up, then all of a sudden you get the ball in the end zone two or three more times. I have full confidence we can accomplish it, but we’ve got to be urgent when we come back out here to practice.”
The Bears will take Sunday off before traveling to the warmer weather of Sacramento for afternoon practices Monday and Tuesday at Jesuit High School. With road games against Auburn and Florida State in September, Wilcox said he’s rooting for 100 degrees in Sacramento.
He was unclear about when he expects to make a decision on a starting quarterback, perhaps because no one has clearly stepped ahead of the others.
He said the Bears would like to have a starter by the opening game, but added, “Whether we announce that or not, we’ll see.”
Here’s how the three QBs fared on Saturday:
-- Mendoza: The redshirt sophomore returning starter was in the game for five series, completing 11 of 24 passes for 133 yards, with no interceptions and a 28-yard touchdown pass to Trond Grizzell. Mendoza also directed the offense to a pair of field goals — from 52 and 43 yards by new kicker Ryan Coe. Mendoza was sacked three times for 14 yards but managed eight first downs.
-- Rogers: The sixth-year transfer from North Texas didn’t negotiate a first down on the first three of his six possessions, and finished 5 for 12 for 63 yards. He threw a 38-yard TD strike to wide receiver Nyziah Hunter in a 2-minute drill. Rogers was sacked four times for 32 yards and totaled three first downs.
-- Harris: A redshirt sophomore transfer from Ohio University, Harris opened 6 for 7 for for 70 yards and a 14-yard touchdown to redshirt freshman tight end Ben Marshall on his first series, albeit while facing the third-string defense. He finished 10 for 16 for 108 yards with the TD and an interception by Isaiah Crosby during three series. He avoided being sacked and drove the team to seven first downs.
Rogers said the Bears still need to find consistency.
Wilcox said all three quarterbacks did some good things but acknowledged Harris has been a surprise.
“He’s been better than we thought, just to be transparent,” said Wilcox, adding that Harris will continue to get practice reps. “He throws the ball better, he’s bigger and he runs the ball better than we thought he did.”
Run game and run defense
Star running back Jaydn Ott saw limited action and carried for ball four times for 24 yards. Cal's coaches see no reason to risk injury to a player who rushed for 1,300 yards a year ago.
Five running backs totaled 14 carries for 41 yards and, excluding Ott’s 15-yard gain, they averaged just 2.0 yards on their other 13 attempts.
Cal’s run defense and the interior of its defensive line has been an area of concern and Wilcox seemed generally encouraged. “Can always be better,” he said. “We’re going to demand more each and every time we’re out here.”
Wilcox did like the energy he saw on the defensive side of the ball. “I thought the defense had some really good moments," he said. "Thought they were flying around. They come to play — there’s a ton of energy over there. I thought they brought it today.”
Outside linebacker Xavier Carlton was a standout with 2 1/2 sacks.
Hunter’s big day
Nyziah Hunter, the redshirt freshman wide receiver from Salinas, had a productive scrimmage with six catches for 113 yards and a touchdown. Four of his catches resulted in first downs.
Wilcox welcomes the improved consistency Hunter is showing.
“He’s got to stay on that trend. Really proud of him because there’s been some times in the past where you kind of see the ups and downs,” Wilcox said. “He’s done a great job of taking advantage of the reps afforded to him.”
Fifteen different players caught passes, with tight end Jack Endries making four receptions for 35 yards, Mavin Anderson three for 30 yards and freshman Trevor Rogers two for 29 yards.