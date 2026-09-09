Syracuse QB Steve Angeli A Difference-Maker For Cal's First ACC Foe

Cal will see a dramatically different Syracuse team than the one that lost its final eight games of last season.

Perhaps more than any other factor, quarterback Steve Angeli is the reason for that.

“Obviously, if you just look at the statistics of this crew — with Angeli and without him — those things kind of jump off the chart,” Cal defensive coordinator Michael Hutchings said.

“It speaks volumes to him as a player. I think he’s as good as it gets when it comes to playing quarterback in college in the country.”

The Orange won three of its first four games last season and was leading the nation in passing yards when Angeli suffered a season-ending tear of his left Achilles tendon in a win at Clemson.

Syracuse didn’t win another game all season.

Angeli passed for 1,317 yards with 10 TDs and two interceptions over those four games. Three other Syracuse quarterbacks combined for seven touchdowns and 13 picks over the final two months.

After averaging 38.3 points through four games with Angeli, the Orange scored at an 11.1 clip the rest of the way, never scoring more than 18 points.

A 6-foot-3, 215-pounder, who spent his first three seasons at Notre Dame, Angeli made his return to action last Saturday against New Hampshire, an FCS-level team.

He was 20 for 29 for 263 passing yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in a 66-3 mismatch of a victory.

Syracuse coach Fran Brown, who sounds like a tough grader, gave Angeli “about an 82” for his performance.

“He’ll get a lot better,” Brown said. “He’ll probably give himself a lower grade than that.”

Cal coach Tosh Lupoi is impressed.

“The quarterback is a great player,” he said. “I believe they’re 4-1 and averaging over 30 points a game when he’s a part of the process.”

Angeli absorbed two big hits against New Hampshire, including one in the second half when he wound up grabbing his right leg. He went to the sideline for one play, then returned and continued playing without an issue.

“I think him being hit is something that needed to happen, probably helped him build a little more confidence,” Brown said. “So I’m thankful that happened without costing us. Now he’ll get to knock a little bit more rust off and go out there and compete.”

Angeli will be the second talented QB the Bears have faced in as many weeks after dealing with UCLA’s Nico Iamaleava. “They are different quarterbacks. Nico is a bit more mobile than Angeli is, but both high level QBs,” Hutchings said.

Angeli was a four-star prospect who led Bergen Catholic High School to an unbeaten New Jersey state championship as a senior in 2021. In six seasons since the start of his final prep campaign, Angeli has thrown 38 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

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