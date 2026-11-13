This Week in the ACC: Title Game Matchup Will Soon Come into Focus

Will it be No. 7 Miami vs. No. 13 Wake Forest in the final ACC championship game on Dec. 5 in Charlotte, NC?

Probably, but myriad possibilities remain with three weeks left in the regular season. The Hurricanes were knocked off their No. 1 national ranking after a 31-24 loss at Notre Dame last week.

Miami remains perfect (6-0) in the ACC and alone atop the standings.

Wake has averaged 49 points in six straight victories since losing 33-20 to Miami and sits at 5-1 and in second place in the ACC.

Four more conference teams have just two defeats in ACC action — Louisville and SMU at 5-2, Duke and Clemson at 4-2.

The Demon Deacons can create some clarity either a victory at SMU.

But there still is a lot of football to be played in the ACC. Stay tuned.

THIS WEEK IN THE ACC

Point spreads by DraftKings

Friday

Florida State (plus-3.5) at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., ESPN

The Seminoles (4-5, 2-4 ACC) are a respectable 3-2 on the road but they’re facing the Panthers (6-3, 3-3), whose five home victories (plus a loss to North Carolina) are the most by any ACC team.

Saturday

Duke (plus-13.5) at No. 7 Miami, 9 a.m., ABC

Sophomore Nate Sheppard rushed for 217 yards (at 12.1 yards per attempt) for Duke (7-2, 4-2) last week — his second 200-yard effort of the season — and he ranks second nationally with 1,189 yards this season. But Miami (8-1, 6-0) leads the nation in run defense, allowing just 64.3 yards per game (at 2.46 yards per attempt). A big ask of Sheppard.

No. 13 Wake Forest (plus-1.5) at SMU, 9 a.m., ESPN

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

One of several games could help determine second place in the ACC and which team will face expected regular-season champ Miami in the title game. Wake (8-1, 5-1) is one spot from landing in the 12-team CFP field and is sure to climb onto the bracket with a win over the Mustangs (7-2, 5-2), who rebounded nicely to beat Virginia Tech last week after an upset loss at Syracuse.

Syracuse (minus-3) at NC State, 9 a.m., ACC Network

The Orange (4-5, 2-5) have lived and died with close games, winning their past three by a total of five points and losing three times by five points or fewer. The Wolfpack (4-5, 2-4) have only a victory over Cal to show for their past four outings.

Georgia Tech (plus-13.5) at Clemson, 9:30 a.m., CW

The last-place Yellow Jackets (2-5, 1-7) have the ACC’s second-worst defense (32.2 points per game allowed) while the Tigers (6-3, 4-2) have been held to 18 points or fewer in three of their past four conference games.

Boston College (plus-29.5) at No. 5 Notre Dame, 12:30 p.m., NBC

The Eagles (4-5, 2-4) had won two in a row before allowing 78 points in losses to Duke and Florida State. Notre Dame (8-1) ousted dusted Miami 31-24 to climb back into the CFP picture and now must avoid a potential trap-game situation in a second straight game vs. an ACC foe. Not expecting that.

Cal (plus-10) at Virginia, 12:30 p.m., ACC Network

Both the Bears (3-6, 2-4) and Cavaliers (4-5, 2-4) are riding three-game losing streaks. Cal’s problem is assembling a full game; Virginia can’t score. But Virginia is 4-1 at home and Cal is 1-3 on the road.

Louisville (minus-3.5) at North Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPN2

The Cardinals (6-3, 5-2) have averaged 43.5 points in four victories since losing by three points each in back-to-back games vs. Wake Forest and NC State. So they’re hanging around as one of four ACC teams with just two conference losses. UNC (5-4, 2-3) engages in close games, its six conference matchups settled by a total of 20 points.





Stanford (plus-14.5) at Virginia Tech, 4:30 p.m., ACC Network

The Cardinal (4-5, 2-4) continues to rank last in the ACC in both scoring offense (20.3) and defense (37.3). But while the offense has made some headway, the defense remains abysmal, allowing at least 27 points in eight of its nine games. Tech (6-3, 3-3) beat Clemson two weeks ago, then was crushed 51-28 at SMU.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky