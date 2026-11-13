Wake Forest vs. SMU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons enter Week 11 of the college football season as the clear No. 2 team in the ACC. Their only loss was an early-season result to Miami, and if they can avoid losing another game, they'll face the Hurricanes in a rematch in the championship game.

Standing in their way is the SMU Mustangs, another strong ACC team that's 7-2 on the season, but suffered a baffling loss to Syracuse two weeks ago.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Saturday's ACC matchup.

Wake Forest vs. SMU Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Wake Forest +1 (-110)

SMU -1 (-108)

Moneyline

Wake Forest -108

SMU -110

Total

OVER 61.5 (-105)

UNDER 61.5 (-112)

Wake Forest vs. SMU How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 14

Time: Noon ET

Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/Disney+

Wake Forest record: 8-1 (5-1 in ACC)

SMU record: 7-2 (5-2 in ACC)

Wake Forest vs. SMU Betting Trends

Wake Forest is 7-2 against the spread this season

The OVER is 5-4 in Wake Forest games this season

SMU is 5-4 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 5-4 in SMU games this season

Wake Forest vs. SMU Key Player to Watch

Carlos Hernandez, WR - Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Carlos Hernandez has been the star of this Wake Forest offense so far this season. He has already racked up 945 receiving yards on 61 receptions with seven touchdowns. SMU will have to find a way to slow him down and the rest of the Wake Forest passing game if they want to win this game.

Wake Forest vs. SMU Prediction and Best Bet

Instead of betting on the spread in this game, I'm going to root for points and bet the OVER.

These are two of the best passing attacks in college football. Wake Forest enters the game ranking first in the country in EPA per pass and 10th in pass success rate, while SMU is sixth in both of those metrics.

On the other side of the football, neither secondary has been particularly good in 2026, ranking outside the top 50 in pass defense metrics, including Wake Forest, which ranks 117th in opponent pass success rate.

Both quarterbacks should have a field day on Saturday. Give me the OVER.

Pick: OVER 61.5 (-105) via BetMGM

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