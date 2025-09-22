Three Things We've Learned About Cal & One Thing Still Unanswered
Cal’s 2025 season proceeded without much resistance through three games.
Freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele played beyond his years.
The defense allowed barely 10 points per game.
Two kickers combined to convert 6 for 6 on field goals a year after Cal missed 12 of them.
The return of campus hero Ron Rivera as general manager and the arrival of a mostly new offensive braintrust gave coach Justin Wilcox’s program a fresh coat of polish just in time.
The Bears were 3-0 and seemed positioned to write a new chapter in their football history.
Then came last Saturday and a 34-0 road shellacking at the hands of 14-point underdog San Diego State. We really didn’t know what to think after watching dropped pass, ill-timed penalties, missed tackles, poorly thrown balls, a missed field goal -- a gamut of mistakes that had Wilcox frustrated afterward.
Now one-third the way through their regular-season schedule and ready to open ACC play at Boston College on Saturday, here are three things we’ve learned about this Cal team. Or think we have.
And one thing we still need to know.
Here goes . . .
The Bears have a quarterback
Sagapolutele is the real deal. Yes, he completed only 10 of his final 30 pass attempts — with two interceptions — at SDSU, but he has shown enough to make believers out of most everyone.
His arm strength is obvious, he was poised and accurate over the first three games and he clearly has the support of his teammates, which is not easy for a 19-year-old right out of high school.
What we saw after Saturday’s horrific defeat was a response during his post-game interview that demonstrated maturity and leadership. He repeatedly shouldered blame, even though this was a team-wide meltdown.
He didn’t sugarcoat anything, avoid questions or make excuses. He also didn’t show panic. There are things that need fixing, he said, and the Bears will address those issues this week at practice.
Run game still undependable
The Bears rank 121st out of 134 FBS teams nationally in rushing yards per game at 105.2. That’s 16 yards per game worse than a year ago, when they also didn't run the ball well. (Boston College, their opponent this week, is much worse, ranked 130th and averaging 73.3 yards).
Cal ran for 173 yards, including a career-best 122 by NC State transfer Kendrick Raphael, in its 35-3 win over FCS-level Texas Southern. Not much of a gauge.
In three games vs. FBS opponents, the Bears’ per-game average is 82.7 rushing yards. That won’t earn much respect from opposing defenses, which will just make life harder for Sagapolutele and the passing game.
Cal made changes in its offensive line before its second and third games, but there are only so many mathematical possibilities. Everyone involved in the run game simply has to play to a higher standard on a more consistent basis.
Defense remains solid, mostly
The Bears sent the San Diego State offense off the field following three-and-outs on their only two possessions of the first quarter Saturday. Then one play — an 80-yard pass completion on what looked like a blown coverage — changed the game’s complexion.
Still, it would unfair to pin too much blame for the loss on the defense, which other than that one second-quarter play surrendered just 241 yards all night. Remember, too, that the Aztecs scored two defensive touchdowns that broke the game open in the third quarter.
The Bears rank among the top 50 nationally defending the run (94.8 yards), in total defense (290.2 yards) and scoring defense (16.5 points). Not elite, but pretty good.
One big difference from a year ago is Cal has just five defensive takeaways through four games, including cornerback Hezekiah Masses’ three interceptions. The Bears were among the NCAA leaders last year with 22 takeaways, including 17 picks.
The Bears also haven't shown improvement in the pass rush they expected. Their six sacks through four games rank just 95th in the country.
What we’re still waiting to know
After three generally encouraging performances, the Bears delivered an all-time clunker at San Diego State. Frankly, a shocking result.
Cal fans are anxiously awaiting the team’s response.
Can the Bears rebound 3,100 miles from home at Boston College on Saturday?
Can they begin to stack victories against a fairly soft ACC schedule and post a winning conference record for the first time since 2009? The Bears do not face the league’s three ranked teams — No. 2 Miami, No. 8 Florida State and No. 16 Georgia Tech — or preseason No. 4 Clemson, which has staggered to a 1-3 start.
Can they avoid letting one gruesome performance snowball into something like . . .
Last season, when the Bears started 3-0 and lost four straight by a total of nine points . . .
Or the year before, when they were 3-2 before allowing 199 points in four consecutive defeats . . . .
Or 2022, when they were 3-1 then lost six in a row.
In other words, will it be more of Cal being Cal? Or will we see something different? Something better.
