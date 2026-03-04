Trent McDuffie Trade Opens Way for Nohl Williams to Be Chiefs Starter

It appears that former Cal cornerback Nohl Williams will join the Chiefs’ starting lineup in 2026.

The Chiefs’ trade of all-pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Rams and the possible departure of cornerback Jaylen Watson for monetary reasons have opened the door for Williams.

Williams is the logical choice to replace one of those starting corners in the Chiefs’ starting lineup in his second NFL season.

Making Williams a starting cornerback certainly makes economic sense for the Chiefs. McDuffie is scheduled to make $13.6 million in 2026, and Watson will be commanding big money as a 28-year-old unrestricted free agent. It's unclear whether the cap space provided by McDuffie's departure will lead to the Chiefs re-signing Watson.

The 24-year-old Williams, meanwhile, will make $1.4 million next year in the second year of his rookie contract.

Williams was a first-team All-America selection at Cal in 2024, when he led the national in interceptions with seven.

He was a third-round pick of the Chiefs in last year’s NFL draft.

He played in all 17 games for the Chiefs this past season as a rookie, and he made five starts when McDuffie or Watson was sidelined.

Despite starting fewer than half the games, Williams finished eighth on the team in tackles with 48. He also had one sack and four tackles for loss.

Most impressive of all, Williams tied McDuffie for the team lead in passes defended with seven.

Assuming Williams is a starter next season, it means five former Cal defensive backs would be NFL starters in 2026. Both of the New England Patriots starting safeties – Craig Woodson and Jaylinn Hawkins – were starters this season, and Woodson and Williams were teammates for the Bears in 2025.

Also ex-Golden Bears star Cam Bynum is a starting safety for the Colts, and safety Ashtyn Davis started 12 games for the Dolphins in 2025.

Cal has had nine defensive backs taken in the past six NFL drafts, and had at least one defensive back taken in each draft from 2020 to 2025.

The Bears are likely to have two more defensive backs taken in the upcoming NFL draft – cornerbacks Hezekiah Masses and Brent “Paco” Austin.