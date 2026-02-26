Cal Boosts Its NCAA Tournament Hopes by Beating SMU

Cal gave its NCAA tournament hopes a boost Wednesday night when the Bears beat SMU 73-69 at Haas Pavilion.

Justin Pippen scored 24 points for Cal (20-8, 8-7 ACC) and 19 of those points came in the second half against SMU (19-9, 8-7).

Cal held a six-point lead with 3:43 to go, but the Mustangs erased that in a hurry and took a 65-64 lead with 2:23 left. SMU stretched its lead to three points, but two free throws by John Camden at the 1:39 mark, and Justin Pippen’s bucket with 1:04 remaining put Cal ahead by a point.

Two more Pippen free throws with 18.4 seconds left made it a three-point game but Jaron Pierre Jr. hit two foul shots for SMU with 12.5 seconds left.

Two more Pippen fouls shots with 12.5 seconds left made the margin three points again, and SMU’s Jermaine O’Neal Jr. missed a corner three with four seconds to go.

Lee Dort, who returned to action after a seven-game absence, made one foul shot with 2.9 seconds left to make it a four-point game.

Dai Dai Ames had a tough night. He went 1-for-10 for a season-low two points before fouling out 3:03 remaining. But the Bears survived anyway.

The last time Cal won 20 games in a season was 2016-17, when the Bears went 21-13. That was also the last time the Bears finished with a winning conference record.

Free throw shooting hurt SMU, which was 11-for-26 from the line. Cal made 12 of 15 free throws, and made 7-o8 in the final 1:39.

The Bears struggled offensively in the second half when SMU went to a zone defense. Cal led by seven points early in the second half, but SMU took a 46-45 lead when center Samet Yigitoglu converted a follow shot with 13:52 left in the second half.

Cal was listed as the last at-large team to be included in the NCAA tournament field in the CBS Sports’ projections posted Wednesday morning, but nearly every other projection, including ESPN’s Bracketology, put Cal in the First Four Out category as of Tuesday.

Entering Wednesday’s action, Cal had a NET ranking of 59, and a WAB (Wins Above Bubble) ranking of 51, both of which are typical bubble numbers.

SMU had won four its five previous games but began Wednesday with a 3-5 road record. The Mustangs seem to have an NCAA tournament berth in hand unless they completely collapse in their final few games.

SMU entered the game with a NET ranking of 30, and home victories over top-30 teams count as Quad 1 wins, However, an SMU loss to Cal presumably would knock the Mustangs out of the top 30, so it would no longer be a Quad 1 win for the Golden Bears.

Cal began the day with four Quad 1 wins, which is an impressive number, especially since one of those victories is a Quad 1A win.

Chris Bell scored 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting in the first half, which ended with the Bears holding a 38-33 lead.

Cal’s top two scorers, Justin Pippen and Dai Dai Ames, struggled offensively in the first half, combining to shoot 3-for-14 for seven points.

The most impressive plays of the half were provided by Dort just before halftime. First he emphatically swatted away a shot attempt by Jaron Pierre Jr., then Dort slammed home a follow shot with two seconds left in the

Cal faces Pitt (10-18, 3-12 ACC) in the Bears’ final regular-season home game on Saturday, then Cal plays Georgia Tech (11-17, 2-13) and Wake Forest (14-14, 5-10) on the road next week before the ACC tournament starts March 10 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

NOTES

SMU was favored by 3.5 points over Cal in Wednesday’s game.

Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele took a bow at center court during a timeout late in the game, and he led the crowd in a Cal cheer.