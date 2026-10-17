Updated Friday Cal Injury Report: QB Sagapolutele Likely to Play Saturday

Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolotele's status was upgarded on Friday from questionable to probable, which means he is likely to play in Saturday night's home game against No. 21 Wake Forest.

A "probable" designation means there is a 75% chance that Sagapolutele will be available to play, and presumablly he would be Cal's starting quarterback against the Demon Deacons. Sagapolutele missed last week's game with a concussion sustained against UNLV two weeks ago. He had been listed as question in the injury reports posted Wednesday and Thursday but apparently his condition has improved, so his status was upgraded.

There were also significant changes in the status of Cal running back Adam Mohammed, who was downgraded to doubtful, and safety Kingston Lopa, who was upgraded to probable, while Wake Forest received some good news about wide receiver Carlos Hernandez and defensive end Langston Hardy, both of whom were upgraded from questionable to probable on Friday.

Lopa has been Cal's best defensive player and he leads the nation in interceptions with five. He missed last week's game against Virginia Tech with a concussion suffered against UNLV. But he is likley to play against the Deacons.

However, Cal is likely to be hurting at the running back spot again. Mohammed likely to miss his third straight game, although he is still Cal's leading rusher with 336 yards. With No. 2 running back Carter Vargas already declared out for the game and Mohammed likely to be sidelined, it means Ashten Emory probably will be the Bears' primary ball-carrier, as he was last week when he gained 46 yards against Virginia Tech.

Hernandez is a major weapon in Wake Forest's passing game. He leads the nation in receptions with 49 and is third in the country in receiving yards with 720. He is now likely to play against Cal.

Harvy is a key defensive player for the Demon Deacons/ He leads the team and is second in the ACC with 9.5 tackles for loss. Now he is likely to be available after being listed as questionable on Thursday.

Cal wide receiver Cooper Perry was also upgraded from questionable to probable, while offensive tackle Jimothy Lewis ws downgraded to doubtful.

Friday Cal injury report | The ACC

.