The initial Cal-Pitt injury report was posted Wednesday, and it indicated that the Bears may be short-handed in the secondary again. Bu the most important player on the injury report is Pitt running back Damon Ferguson Jr.

Ferguson has rushed for 740 yards, which ranks seventh in the ACC, but he is listed as doubtful, which means he is unlikely to play for Pitt (6-5, 3-5 ACC) in Saturday's game at Cal (3-8, 2-6 ACC). He has rushed for more than 100 yards three times this season and he also has 23 receptions.

Also of note, Pitt defensive back Raion Strader, who has three interceptions, nine pass breakups and two sacks, is lissted as questionable.

The Bears have their own concerns on defense,

Cal starting safety Isaiah Crosby, the team's second-leading tackler, missed last week's game against Stanford and is listed as questionable for Saturday's home game against Pittsburgh. Starting cornerback Daniel Harris also missed last week's game and he too is questionable for Saturday. Finally safety Aiden Manutai, who was sidelined against Stanford and has started several games this season, is lited as quesionable as well. Also, defensive back Khamani Hudson, who gets considerable playing time in the Cal secondary, is the fourth Bears defensive back listed as questionable.

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The same group of Cal players have been declared out for Saturday: Running back Carter Vargas, defensive lineman Nate Burrell, and tight end Dorian Thomas have all been out since early in the season have been sidelined for virtually the entire season.

Five key Cal players are listed as probable, which means they are likely to play in the Bears' final game of the season on Saturday. Those five include linebacker AJ Tuitele, the Bears' leading tackler, wide receiver Ian Strong, Cal second-leading receiver, starting nickelback Cam Sidney, as well as backup running back Ashten Emory and defensive lineman Jayden Williams.

Noticeably absent from the injury report are quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and running back Adam Mohammed, the Bear' leading rusher.. So presumably both will be in the starting lineup on Saturday.

Tosh Lupoi's job seems to be in jeopardy, and Saturday's game will be the final piece of evidence for his 2026 season before general manager Ron Rivera decides whether Lupoi will be back for a second year as Cal's head coach in 2027.

Wednesday Cal-Pitt Injury report | The ACC

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