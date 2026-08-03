What Would Constitute a Success in Tosh Lupoi's Debut Season at Cal?

Cal’s first fall camp under new coach Tosh Lupoi begins Wednesday and the Bears’ season opener against UCLA is less than five weeks away.

Enthusiasm and momentum for the 2026 campaign have been building since last December, when Cal hired Lupoi to replace Justin Wilcox.

A former defensive lineman for the Bears and a Cal graduate, Lupoi has recruited well and stirred the imagination of success-starved fans. None of that is a surprise — Lupoi’s reputation for talent acquisition and passion for his alma mater are well-established.

Now comes the hard part, the unknown. Can Lupoi — a first-time head coach — shuffle the deck he’s assembled and deal a winning hand?

We got to thinking about that and wondered exactly what would constitute a successful 2026 campaign?

For sure, the bottom line matters. But the Bears’ final win total will be built on their success each step of the way.

So what are the necessary ingredients in the recipe the Bears hope to cook up in 2026?

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The continued growth of Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele

Everything revolves about the Bears’ sophomore southpaw quarterback. He is a gifted thrower, a willing student of the game and a budding team leader. There is probably only a small handful of head coaches/GMs in college football who wouldn’t swap their QB straight across for JKS.

We expect Sagapolutele to be better this season, in part because it’s no longer all new to him. But some of it will be.

He has a new coordinator in Jordan Somerville, will take snaps under center (rather than in the shotgun) in a pro-style offense, and has mostly new offensive personnel around him.

The Bears seemingly have made upgrades at wide receiver and running back but the key — and it always is — is how improved the offensive line will be. The Bears made the O-line a priority in the transfer portal and they won’t maximize JKS’s potential unless he has the help up front he needs.

A fast start

The season begins on Sept. 5 against former long-time conference rival and UC system cousin UCLA. The Bruins also have a new coach this season and will arrive at Memorial Stadium feeling an urgency similar to what the Bears no doubt will experience.

But Cal needs to win this game for a variety of reasons: It can reaffirm to players that Lupoi’s approach can work, show fans the offseason buzz is deserved, and generate game-day momentum that will extend beyond the opener.

A 4-1 start to the season seems entirely reasonable, even with road games against Syracuse (Sept. 12) and UNLV (Oct. 3) wedged around a home game vs. FCS-level Wagner (Sept. 19). Neither of those road games is a walkover, but they are games the Bears must win if they harbor lofty ambitions.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

An attention-grabbing victory

A new coaching regime needs a game that can turn heads, land more butts in the seats and compel high-end recruits to answer the phone.

One game on the Bears’ schedule looms as potentially that transformative day: Friday night, Sept. 25 at home against Clemson.

A decade ago, Dabo Swinney’s Tigers were at the top of the college football food chain alongside Alabama after appearing in four national championship games over five seasons, winning two of them.

Fast-forward to last season, when they were just 7-6 and finished 4-4 in the ACC for the second time in three years. Picked fourth in the ACC poll, Clemson is not the powerhouse we once knew.

But they remain a name in the sport and a victory under the lights in front of a national TV audience will help put the Bears on the map.

SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Survive weeks 8-9-10

The Bears face a gauntlet of three consecutive road games, beginning Oct. 24 at SMU. They’re at NC State on Halloween, then get their lone bye of the season before hitting the road again to play at Virginia on Nov. 14.

All three opponents were projected as top-seven finishers in the ACC preseason poll, with SMU pegged at No. 2.

Cal’s minimum objective here is to win one of the three. Anything more than that is a bonus, but going 0-3 could let the air out of the season.

Finish with a flourish

Cal closes the regular-season with home games against Stanford (Nov. 21) and Pitt (Nov. 28). These are must-wins and so is a bowl game. Simply landing a post-season assignment isn’t enough. Finish the job.

Make it translate

What Cal does this season has ramifications that extend beyond 2026. Lupoi and the Bears need to push enough buttons to take the same momentum into next offseason as they created over the past eight months.

All those promising recruits who say they’re coming . . . if this season doesn’t live up to their expectations, do they go elsewhere?

Donors have to stay engaged at a level that convinces them to open their wallets again because if Sagapolutele evolves into the player everyone expects, Cal will face fierce financial competition for his services in 2027.

What is success for Cal in 2026?

The bottom line: A successful season in Year 1 by the standards Lupoi is implementing includes eight regular-season victories and a ninth in a bowl game.

Lupoi, who has lofty ambitions for his return to campus, probably won’t be satisfied with a 9-4. But to judge that record harshly would be ignoring decades of Cal football history, most of it mediocre.

Sagapolutele was just two years old in 2008, the last time the Bears won nine games. If they fashion that victory total this fall, Old Blues of all ages should deem it a success.

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