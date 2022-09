Browns Cut Ex-Cal Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk

The number of former Cal players on NFL rosters was reduced by one on Monday when the Cleveland Browns cut linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk.

The Browns waived Kunaszyk and guard Drew Forbes to make room for tight end Jessie James and offensive lineman Joe Heag, who were brought in over the weekend.

Kunaszyk signed with Cleveland in August following a tryout, and he made the 53-man roster released last week. However, he is no longer on the Browns roster and will either try to sign on with another team and join a practice squad.

Undrafted out of Cal in 2019, Kunaszyk has played in 26 regular-season NFL games, including 11 with Washington last year.

It leaves 15 former Cal players on current NFL rosters. Here are those 15 players:

Keenan Allen, wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers

Tyson Alualu, defensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers

Stephen Anderson, tight end, Arizona Cardinals (he was cut by Arizona on the final cutdown day but was later re-signed)

Bryan Anger, punter, Dallas Cowboys

Camryn Bynum, safety, Minnesota Vikings

Jake Curhan, offensive lineman, Seattle Seahawks

Ashtyn Davis, safety, New York Jets

Jared Goff, quarterback, Detroit Lions

Jaylinn Hawkins, safety, Atlanta Falcons

Elijah Hicks, safety, Chicago Bears

Marvin Jones Jr., wide receiver, Jacksonville Jaguars

Cameron Jordan, defensive end, New Orleans Saints

Patrick Mekari, offensive lineman, Baltimore Ravens

Aaron Rodgers, quarterback, Green Bay Packers

Jake Tonges, fullback, Chicago Bears

